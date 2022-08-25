ajc logo
X

Cost of new MARTA line balloons, and construction is delayed

The cost and timetable have changed substantially for MARTA's Summerhill bus rapid transit line.

Combined ShapeCaption
The cost and timetable have changed substantially for MARTA's Summerhill bus rapid transit line.

Intown Atlanta
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
41 minutes ago

The cost of building MARTA’s first major transit line in a generation has risen tens of millions of dollars, and construction will be delayed, the agency said Thursday.

MARTA previously estimated it would cost $61.5 million to build the Summerhill bus rapid transit line in Atlanta. Now it says the work will cost $91.3 million — an increase of nearly 49%.

Construction was originally set to begin this month, with the line opening in August 2024. Now construction won’t begin until spring, and the project won’t be finished until July 2025. And MARTA will eliminate two proposed stations on the line to help save money.

Agency officials said costs have risen in part because the project will require more work than expected, including replacing pavement along the route. Inflation that has plagued the construction industry also played a role.

Similar problems may affect other projects as MARTA prepares for major expansions in Atlanta and Clayton County.

“We’re, candidly, going to see this with other projects going forward,” Manjeet Ranu, chief of capital programs, told the MARTA board of directors Thursday. “The cost estimates are very low.”

The revelations are the latest sign that rising prices, supply-chain problems and labor shortages are affecting construction projects across Georgia. Last month the Georgia Department of Transportation rejected 12 highway construction bids and withdrew six more because of rising prices. GDOT said bids, on average, are 33% higher than expected.

The Summerhill line is MARTA’s first major transit line since construction of its rail system ended 22 years ago. It’s part of a $2.7 billion expansion plan made possible when Atlanta voters approved a half-penny transit sales tax in 2016.

The Summerhill line would run along Hank Aaron Drive/Capitol Avenue from the Atlanta Beltline to downtown Atlanta. It would operate mostly in exclusive bus lanes to keep passengers moving and include other features designed to mimic MARTA’s rail service.

On Thursday, Abhay Joshi, director of construction management, attributed the escalating costs and delays to a variety of factors.

Joshi told the board that geotechnical studies found MARTA would need to replace concrete in the bus lanes along the line — not simply repave them. He said pavement in the general-purpose lanes will also have to be replaced, though Atlanta will seek other revenue to pay for that work.

Other costs also came in higher than expected. That includes the cost of painting the bus lanes red to distinguish them from regular lanes. In an interview, Joshi said the cost of the paint itself and the cost of the labor to paint the lanes was significantly higher than expected.

The costs of right of way, utility relocation and professional services also will cost millions more than originally expected.

MARTA and Atlanta have agreed to numerous changes to reduce costs. They will eliminate planned stations on Memorial Drive at Capitol Avenue and Trinity Avenue. Among other things, MARTA will also postpone plans to use solar power for lights, cameras and other electronics at stations.

Joshi said the latest schedule includes activities that originally were not accounted for, including training for bus drivers and federally required safety certification.

Board member Stacy Blakley expressed concern about the dramatic cost and schedule changes.

“To me, it feels like we’re starting to normalize overspending,” she said. “We’re pretty much asking for $30 million.”

Other board members attributed the problem to MARTA’s recent lack of experience building new transit lines.

“When I got here a decade ago, we were spending a bunch of money in the capital program maintaining what we have, but we weren’t building anything,” board member Robbie Ashe said. “As we continue to start building things, I want to make sure we do it as efficiently as possible.”

Ranu told the board MARTA is taking steps to improve its cost and schedule estimates going forward. It’s adding staff to handle the expansion work and has hired a consultant to examine its estimates.

MARTA has several other expansion projects under way in Atlanta. It recently approved plans for bus rapid transit along Campbellton Road, and it’s studying transit and route options for its proposed Clifton Corridor line to the Emory University area.

The agency also has plans for bus rapid transit lines in Clayton County.

About the Author

Follow David Wickert on facebookFollow David Wickert on twitter

David Wickert covers transportation issues and state government. He joined the AJC in 2010 and previously covered government and politics in Gwinnett and Fulton counties.

Editors' Picks
Davi Crimmins says she refused severance so she could speak openly about Bert Show firing3h ago
‘It’s fun’: Before games, Braves players share a love of crossword puzzles
5h ago
Student flown to hospital after being hit by SUV outside Kennesaw high school
1h ago
Putin orders Russian military to beef up forces by 137,000
2h ago
Putin orders Russian military to beef up forces by 137,000
2h ago
UPDATE: Georgia children diagnosed with monkeypox, according to health officials
23h ago
The Latest
Neighbors rush to help after tree falls on school bus in SW Atlanta
24m ago
Call for grant applications for historic restoration
Inspiritus offers ‘Disaster Relief’ training on Aug. 25
Featured
July 6, 2020 Atlanta:. Atlanta police and sanitation crews finished removing protesters and their belongings from outside the Wendy’s on Monday July 6, 2020 where Rayshard Brooks was shot and killed by an officer last month. The last concrete barricade was put in place around noon. Some of the protesters milled nearby while a worker from the BP gas station next door pulled boards off the windows. Monday’s cleanup followed a violent holiday weekend that started Saturday night when 8-year-old Secoriea Turner was fatally shot while sitting in a car near the restaurant. Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms denounced the violence in an emotional press conference at police headquarters in which she and Turner’s family urged people to come forward with information about the girl’s killers. About 9:30 a.m. Monday, uniformed officers and multiple workers in neon attire tossed flowers and other items from a makeshift memorial outside the Wendy’s into garbage bags. The site has served as ground zero for protests since Brooks was shot in the parking lot following an attempted DUI arrest in the drive-thru line June 12. The restaurant was destroyed during a large protest the next day. Three people have been arrested on arson charges in connection with the incident. JOHN SPINK/JSPINK@AJC.COM

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

OPINION: Closing this case doesn’t fix bigger problem
21h ago
Biden’s student loan forgiveness: What we know (and what we don’t)
21h ago
Primary takeaways: Abortion politics, DeSantis flexes muscle
22h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top