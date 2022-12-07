Feds give preliminary OK to new MARTA transit line

MARTA is seeking federal funding for the $308 million Campbellton project. Exactly how much has not been determined, but under the Small Starts program the funding request must be less than $150 million.

Last month the Federal Transit Administration accepted the Campbellton line into the Small Starts program. That means the “the details we submitted are credible and they’re committed to working with us,” said Colleen Kiernan, MARTA’s senior director of government and community affairs.

The FTA will review the proposal in detail and rate it for possible federal funding. If all goes well, the FTA will approve funding for the Campbellton Road line. Kiernan said the process could take a couple years.

“There are a few milestones along the way,” she said. “This is the first one.”

MARTA says the Campbellton transit line will open in 2028.

It’s not the only MARTA project under consideration for federal funding. Earlier this year the FTA accepted the Clayton County Southlake bus rapid transit line into its Small Starts program. That project is expected to open in 2026.