MARTA’s Atlanta expansion timeline: A detailed look

As The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported Thursday, a proposed timeline for MARTA’s Atlanta expansion has cleared its first hurdle.
Last fall the agency approved a list of projects to be paid for with the half-penny transit sales tax city voters approved in 2016. Now it's finalizing a tentative schedule for construction of those projects. Generally, less expensive projects like bus rapid transit lines would come first, with more expensive light rail lines coming later.
The graphic below illustrates the timeline for each project. It’s taken from a briefing given to the MARTA Board of Director’s planning committee, which approved the timeline Thursday. You can click on the image to enlarge it:
The briefing also included this breakdown of what MARTA hopes to accomplish by 2025 (click on the image to enlarge it):
Here’s another graphic illustrating what will happen over the next 10 years (click on the image to enlarge it):
Finally, here’s a look at the complete Atlanta expansion, which would not be completed until after 2040 (click on the image to enlarge it):
There are a lot of cash flow and other assumptions baked into the timeline, and it’s subject to change as projects move forward. The full Board of Directors is set to consider the proposal on June 13.
You can learn more about the timeline here. You can learn more about the project list for MARTA’s Atlanta expansion here.
About the Author