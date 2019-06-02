MARTA’s Atlanta expansion timeline: A detailed look

Last fall the agency approved a list of projects to be paid for with the half-penny transit sales tax city voters approved in 2016. Now it's finalizing a tentative schedule for construction of those projects. Generally, less expensive projects like bus rapid transit lines would come first, with more expensive light rail lines coming later.

The graphic below illustrates the timeline for each project. It’s taken from a briefing given to the MARTA Board of Director’s planning committee, which approved the timeline Thursday. You can click on the image to enlarge it: