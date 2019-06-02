Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

MARTA’s Atlanta expansion timeline: A detailed look

MARTA's tentative schedule for projects for its expansion in the city of Atlanta.

caption arrowCaption
MARTA's tentative schedule for projects for its expansion in the city of Atlanta.

AJC Digging Deeper: Transit
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
May 31, 2019

As The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported Thursday, a proposed timeline for MARTA’s Atlanta expansion has cleared its first hurdle.

Last fall the agency approved a list of projects to be paid for with the half-penny transit sales tax city voters approved in 2016. Now it's finalizing a tentative schedule for construction of those projects. Generally, less expensive projects like bus rapid transit lines would come first, with more expensive light rail lines coming later.

The graphic below illustrates the timeline for each project. It’s taken from a briefing given to the MARTA Board of Director’s planning committee, which approved the timeline Thursday. You can click on the image to enlarge it:

caption arrowCaption
MARTA's tentative timeline for its expansion in the city of Atlanta.

MARTA's tentative timeline for its expansion in the city of Atlanta.

caption arrowCaption
MARTA's tentative timeline for its expansion in the city of Atlanta.

The briefing also included this breakdown of what MARTA hopes to accomplish by 2025 (click on the image to enlarge it):

caption arrowCaption
MARTA's tentative plan for the first years of its Atlanta expansion.

MARTA's tentative plan for the first years of its Atlanta expansion.

caption arrowCaption
MARTA's tentative plan for the first years of its Atlanta expansion.

Here’s another graphic illustrating what will happen over the next 10 years (click on the image to enlarge it):

caption arrowCaption
MARTA's tentative plan for the first 10 years of its Atlanta expansion.

MARTA's tentative plan for the first 10 years of its Atlanta expansion.

caption arrowCaption
MARTA's tentative plan for the first 10 years of its Atlanta expansion.

Finally, here’s a look at the complete Atlanta expansion, which would not be completed until after 2040 (click on the image to enlarge it):

caption arrowCaption
MARTA's long-term plans for expansion in the city of Atlanta.

MARTA's long-term plans for expansion in the city of Atlanta.

caption arrowCaption
MARTA's long-term plans for expansion in the city of Atlanta.

There are a lot of cash flow and other assumptions baked into the timeline, and it’s subject to change as projects move forward. The full Board of Directors is set to consider the proposal on June 13.

You can learn more about the timeline here. You can learn more about the project list for MARTA’s Atlanta expansion here.

About the Author

Follow David Wickert on facebookFollow David Wickert on twitter

David Wickert covers transportation issues and state government. He joined the AJC in 2010 and previously covered government and politics in Gwinnett and Fulton counties.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Map: Coronavirus deaths and cases in Georgia (updated Feb. 9)
1h ago
Potential jurors express strong opinions about Ahmaud Arbery’s killing
3h ago
MARTA faces backlash over plan for southwest Atlanta transit
4h ago
Investigations
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top