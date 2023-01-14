ajc logo
X

MARTA deputy GM says he was fired without cause

Credit: robert.andres@ajc.com

Credit: robert.andres@ajc.com

Commuting Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
25 minutes ago

MARTA’s former deputy general manager says he was fired without cause and given no specific reason.

In a social media post Friday evening, Josh Rowan said he was fired on Jan. 5 by General Manager Collie Greenwood.

“The general manager told me I was fired and that ‘we [MARTA] are going in a different direction,’” Roan said. “He shook my hand and left the room.

“After the general manager left the room, the assistant general manager for human resources communicated that I was being fired without cause, effective immediately, and with no severance pay,” Rowan said. “I returned my MARTA-owned equipment on the spot, exited the building without escort or incident, and drove home. Those are the facts.”

MARTA has declined to comment on Rowan’s departure.

MARTA hired Rowan last August to oversee the agency’s capital expansion plans and improvements to its existing transit system. He previously served as Atlanta’s transportation commissioner.

Carrie Rocha is MARTA’s interim chief capital officer, assuming Rowan’s responsibilities. She joined MARTA in 2021 and has been serving as assistant general manager for the agency’s centralized program management office.

About the Author

Follow David Wickert on facebookFollow David Wickert on twitter

David Wickert covers transportation issues and state government. He joined the AJC in 2010 and previously covered government and politics in Gwinnett and Fulton counties.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Chris Joyner

Georgia GOP county chair sentenced in Jan. 6 charge15h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Falcons don’t have to wait on Desmond Ridder
14h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

More Georgia Bulldogs leaving via transfer portal
16h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Capacity crowd expected at Georgia Bulldogs’ national-championship celebration
17h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Capacity crowd expected at Georgia Bulldogs’ national-championship celebration
17h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Braves agree to contracts with all arbitration-eligible players except Max Fried
16h ago
The Latest

Credit: robert.andres@ajc.com

MARTA parts ways with deputy general manager
Georgia DOT urges motorists to delay travel on icy roads Tuesday
Georgia DOT: Roads mostly dry, treatment continues
Featured

Credit: AJC

As CNN leaves CNN Center, some facts about the Atlanta landmark
Details for parade to celebrate Georgia’s championship announced
How to find UGA championship pages and souvenirs from the AJC
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top