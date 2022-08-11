MARTA’s Five Points station to get major facelift

“We view this as something that really benefits everybody,” Buttigieg said. “Even people who don’t use transit, who are on the road, are better off when people do use transit.”

The federal grant comes from the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) program. The program is designed to improve the safety, accessibility and sustainability of transportation infrastructure. The Department of Transportation said 166 projects in all 50 states will receive funding through the program this year.

Elsewhere in Georgia, Athens-Clarke County will receive $25 million for upgraded bus stops, sidewalks, traffic signals and other improvements along North Avenue from downtown Athens to Freeman Drive/Collins Industrial Boulevard.

The $1.2 trillion infrastructure law includes spending on everything from roads and transit to airports, broadband internet and electric vehicle charging stations.

The state funding for Five Points is also notable. Until recently, Georgia has spent little on public transportation, except for funding the state’s Xpress bus service. That’s begun to change as companies like State Farm, NCR and Mercedes-Benz have opened facilities along MARTA lines.

Four years ago, the General Assembly approved $100 million in bonds for bus rapid transit facilities along a 16-mile stretch of Ga. 400 in Fulton County. In 2020, lawmakers approved new fee for ride-hailing services that have generated millions of dollars for transit projects.

Last year lawmakers approved $6 million from the fee to help renovate MARTA’s Bankhead station after Microsoft announced it planned to open a new campus nearby. This year, the Five Points renovation will get $13.8 million in fee money.

The Five Points renovation is a major priority for MARTA. It’s the hub where all of its rail lines meet, serving about 60,000 passengers a day.

In September MARTA will begin rehabilitating train platforms in the station. Deconstruction of the canopy and other ground-level improvements will begin in 2024.

The project is expected to be completed in 2028. All bus and rail service will continue to operate throughout construction.

MARTA says the renovation will establish a centralized bus hub, make transfers easier and add more green space to Five Points. The agency also expects the renovation to pave the way for hundreds of millions of dollars of transit-oriented development around the station.