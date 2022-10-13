MARTA picks developer for Bankhead station project near Microsoft

They will develop a 5.5-acre site on Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway. In addition to the Microsoft campus, the station is near the Atlanta Beltline Westside Trail and the Proctor Creek Greenway.

MARTA is also renovating the Bankhead station at the end of its green line. Last year the General Assembly pitched in $6 million for the $50 million renovation.

The Bankhead project is the latest “transit-oriented development” around a MARTA station. The agency is converting parking lots and other property around its stations to residential and commercial space. The idea is to generate lease revenue and create future customers who will use its transit service.

MARTA has had success with such developments at its Avondale, Chamblee and Lindbergh stations. It recently completed a new phase of its Edgewood/Candler Park development, and it dedicated a new development at King Memorial station in May.

Earlier this month, it announced it’s seeking a new developer for its proposed Arts Center development in Midtown.