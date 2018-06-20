Note: In many cases the fireworks are the culmination of longer, activity-packed Independence Day celebrations. Some locations give specific and/or estimated times for fireworks. Otherwise, they’ll start shooting them off at dusk or when darkness falls.

ATLANTA AND FULTON COUNTY

Saturday, July 1

Johns Creek Independence Day Celebration. 6 p.m. - 10 p.m. Free, but reserved tables available for $200 (call 678-512-3200). Newtown Park. 3150 Old Alabama Road, Johns Creek. www.johnscreekga.gov/RecreationandParks

Sunday, July 2

Sandy Springs Stars and Stripes Fireworks Celebration. 7 p.m. - 10:30 p.m. Fireworks begin at 9:45 p.m. Free. Concourse Corporate Center lawn, 5 Concourse Pkwy, Sandy Springs. 770-730-5600, www.sandyspringsga.gov/recreation

Tuesday, July 4

4th of July Celebration at Centennial Olympic Park. Gates open at 6 p.m. Fireworks at 9:45 p.m. Free. 265 Park Ave, West N.W., Atlanta. www.centennialpark.com.

Alpharetta 4th of July Fireworks. 6 p.m. - 10 p.m. Fireworks around 9 - 9:30 p.m. Free (food vendors on site, cash only). Wills Park, 1825 Old Milton Parkway, Alpharetta, 678-297-6130. www.awesomealpharetta.com.

East Point Salute to the Red, White & Blue. 3 p.m. - 11 p.m. Fireworks start around 9:30 p.m. Free. Carnival rides (June 30-July 4) cost extra. Downtown Commons, 2757 East Point St., East Point (City Hall and just one block from the East Point MARTA station) www.downtowneastpoint.com.

18th Annual Roswell July Fourth Fireworks Extravaganza. 5:30 p.m.- 10 p.m. Fireworks start around 9:30 p.m. Free. Roswell High School front lawn. 11595 King Rd, Roswell. www.roswellgov.com

Atlanta United postgame fireworks. After Atlanta's pro soccer team takes on the San Jose Earthquakes at 7 p.m., they'll host a July 4th celebration and fireworks show. Info and tickets at www.atlutd.com. Bobby Dodd Stadium, 177 North Avenue NW, Atlanta.

CARROLL COUNTY

Monday, July 3

Villa Rica 12th Annual Fireworks Display Extravaganza. 5 p.m. until fireworks end (launch time approximately 9:30 p.m.). Free. Villa Rica Civic Center & Sports Complex (V-Plex) 1605 Highway 61, Villa Rica. 770-459-7011, www.villarica.org

Tuesday, July 4

Carrollton Parade, Concert and Fireworks Show. Parade at 10 a.m.; then the Carroll Symphony Orchestra's 2017 Sounds of Liberty Concert at 8 p.m. builds to the fireworks display. Free. Carollton Elementary School, 401 Ben Scott Blvd, Carrollton. www.carrollton-ga.gov/events

CHEROKEE COUNTY

Tuesday, July 4

4th of July Celebration in Canton. 5 p.m. - 10 p.m. Fireworks at dusk. Free. Riverstone Plaza Shopping Center, Riverstone Parkway & Riverstone Blvd., Canton. www.canton-georgia.com

Woodstock July 4th Extravaganza. All-day event starts with parade at 10 a.m., festival from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. and fireworks at dusk at Target Shopping Center (Hwy 92 near I-575). Free. 770-517-6788, www.woodstockga.gov

CLAYTON COUNTY

Saturday, July 1

Jonesboro Independence Day Celebration. Daylong event begins with parade at noon and fireworks following a 7 p.m. Michael Jackson Tribute Concert. Free. Lee Street Park & Amphitheater, 155 Lee Street, Jonesboro. www.eventbrite.com

Holiday Weekend 4th of July Celebration. July 1 - 4, with fireworks on July 4. $10. Clayton County International Park , 2300 Hwy 138 E, Jonesboro. www.facebook.com/ClaytonCountyParks

COBB COUNTY

Friday, June 30

A Night of Freedom. 7 p.m. - 10:30 p.m. A night of family fun hosted by Linked UP Church, with fireworks after concert. Free (note: 2,500 person capacity). Mable House Barnes Amphitheatre, 5239 Floyd Rd., Mableton. www.mablehouse.org

Saturday, July 1

Kennesaw State University Star Spangled Spectacular. 5 p.m. - 10 p.m. Concert begins at 8 p.m., with fireworks to follow. Free. Campus Green, 565 Cobb Ave NW, Kennesaw. arts.kennesaw.edu

Sunday, July 2 (through July 4)

Coca-Cola July 4th Fest at Six Flags Over Georgia. 10:30 a.m.-10 p.m. July 2 - July 4. Fireworks at dusk. Prices start at $49.99 when purchased online. Six Flags Over Georgia, 275 Riverside Pkwy, Austell. 770-948-9290, www.sixflags.com/overgeorgia

Monday, July 3

Kennesaw Salute to America. 6 p.m. - 10 p.m. Fireworks at approximately 9:30 p.m. Free. Historic Train Depot, 2828 Cherokee Street, Kennesaw. www.kennesawjuly3.com

Tuesday, July 4

Acworth Independence Day Celebration. Begins at 4 p.m., fireworks over Lake Acworth around 9:30 p.m. Free, with tables for 6 available for a fee. Parking passes required for the park, but shuttles are available from downtown. www.acworth.org

Marietta Fourth in the Park Celebration. All day event, beginning with parade at 10 a.m., culminating in fireworks shot from the First United Methodist Church parking lot at 9:30 p.m. Marietta Square, 39-75 E Park Square, Marietta. www.mariettaga.gov.

Powder Springs July 4th Celebration and Fireworks. 7-10 p.m. Free. Town Square, 4488 Pineview Drive, Powder Springs. www.cityofpowdersprings.org.

Atlanta Braves Independence Day postgame fireworks. Game time is 7:35 p.m. against the Houston Astros, followed by more big blasts in the sky over SunTrust Park. 755 Battery Avenue Southeast, Atlanta. Tickets, information: www.mlb.com/braves

DEKALB COUNTY

Saturday, July 1 (through July 4)

Fantastic Fourth Celebration at Stone Mountain Park. Attractions hours: 10:30 a.m.-8 p.m. Lasershow and fireworks: 9:30 p.m. July 1-4. . $15 daily parking. Adventure Pass: $28.95 for adults and $26.95 for children when purchased online. Lasershow and fireworks are free. Stone Mountain Park, 1000 Robert E. Lee Dr, Stone Mountain. 770-498-5690, stonemountainpark.com.

Tuesday, July 4

Avondale Estates 4th of July Celebration. All day event begins with parade at 10 a.m. and concludes with fireworks following a 7:30 p.m. concert at Lake Avondale. Free. www.avondaleestates.org

Chamblee 4th of July Celebration. 5-10 p.m. Keswick Park, 3496 Keswick Dr, Chamblee. www.chambleega.com.

Decatur Fourth of July Celebration. Pied Piper Parade at 6 p.m., followed by concert and fireworks after dark (approximately 9 p.m.). www.visitdecaturgeorgia.com.

DOUGLAS COUNTY

Tuesday, July 4

City of Douglasville July 4th Fireworks. 9:15 p.m. Free. Best seen from Arbor Place Mall and surrounding areas; 6700 Douglas Blvd, Douglasville. www.visitdouglasville.com

FAYETTE COUNTY

Tuesday, July 4

Peachtree City Celebrates Independence Day. Morning parade followed by 4th Fest at City Hall Plaza from 5 p.m. - 9 p.m. Fireworks over Lake Peachtree at dusk.Drake Field, 2400 Highway 54, Peachtree City. www.peachtree-city.org

GWINNETT COUNTY

Saturday, July 1

Loganville Independence Celebration. 4:30 p.m. - 10 p.m. Fireworks launched around 9:30 p.m. from the field next to American Legion Post 233 (view from the Ingles and Kroger parking lots). Free. 4635 Highway 78, Loganville. loganvilleevents.com

Monday, July 3

Duluth Celebrates America. 6 pm - 11 pm. Free. Duluth Town Green, 3142 Hill St. Duluth. www.duluthga.net/community

Lawrenceville Prelude to the 4th Independence Day Celebration. 5 p.m. - 10 p.m. with fireworks after dark. Free. Lawrenceville Lawn, South Clayton St. and Luckie St. Lawrenceville. www.facebook.com/events

Norcross Red, White and BOOM! 3 p.m. - 11 p.m. Fireworks around 9:25 p.m. Free. Lillian Webb Park, 5 College Street, Norcross. www.norcrossga.net

Tuesday, July 4

Mall of Georgia 15th annual Star Spangled Fourth. Starts at 5 p.m., fireworks scheduled for dusk (around 9:35 p.m.) followed by a screening of The LEGO® Batman Movie. Free. 3333 Buford Dr, Buford. www.simon.com/mall/mall-of-georgia

Sparkle in the Park, Lilburn. 5:30 p.m - 10 p.m. Fireworks begin around 9:30 p.m. Free. Lilburn City Park, 76 Main St., Lilburn. www.cityoflilburn.com. Star-Spangled Snellville. 4 p.m. - 10 p.m, fireworks at approximately 9:30 p.m. Free. Town Green, 2342 Oak Rd., Snellville. www.snellvilletourism.com

Gwinnett Braves postgame fireworks. After the 7:35 p.m. game against the Norfolk Tides, watch fireworks at Coolray Field. 2500 Buford Drive, Lawrenceville. Information and tickets at gwinnettbraves.com