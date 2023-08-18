Why Donald Trump won’t be a focus of Erickson’s GOP event in Atlanta

If it’s up to Erick Erickson, Donald Trump’s name will hardly be mentioned at the GOP conference in Atlanta that he organized.

The WSB host opened the event Friday with a reminder to the hundreds of activists and dozens of media that he doesn’t plan to focus on the former president, who was indicted for the fourth time this week, this time with charges in Fulton County accusing him of an election conspiracy.

“I don’t want to ask the candidates all day and tomorrow about him. I know exactly what they’ll say about prosecutions and him,” said Erickson. “I want to ask them about policy questions.”

He said 300 questions have been submitted by attendees from around the nation for the six White House hopefuls attending, and the top queries involved military preparedness and national finances.

“I don’t know the answers to those questions from the candidates, because all the media asks about is the indictments,” he said.

To read more about Erickson’s outlook - and how his near-brush with death and feuds with Trump have shaped his vision — read Patricia Murphy’s column.

- Live updates: Latest news from The Gathering

