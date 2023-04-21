Wild Georgia: Nothing better than a nature walk with friends in April

“Along a path next to a small lake, we find some beautiful, nectar-rich tulip poplar flowers fallen to the ground … a mature tulip poplar tree can produce as much as 9 pounds of nectar, which honeybees love …

“Some unusual red galls cover mulberry tree leaves, but we can’t identify them … in the rich, moist woods we marvel over a large patch of blue-flowered Jacob’s ladders … their leaves branch in an opposite fashion, like rungs on a ladder … deeper in the woods are blooming trilliums, red buckeyes, shooting stars, wild geraniums, spring beauties, fleabane daisies, golden alexander and, next to a pretty creek, larkspurs …

“We stroll across lovely fields lush with waving grass and eye-pleasing expanses of yellow buttercups mixed with crimson clover and blue lyre-leaf sage … we pause to listen to a red-shouldered hawk’s ‘key-yair’ call across the way.”

Afterwards, we cool off with some cold, tasty Popsicles.

IN THE SKY: From David Dundee, Tellus Science Museum astronomer: The Lyrid meteor shower will peak this weekend with about 20 meteors per hour in the northeast. The moon will be first quarter Thursday night. Mercury (low) and Venus are in the west at dusk. Venus appears near the moon Saturday night. Mars is high in the southwest at dark and will appear near the moon Tuesday night. Saturn is low in the east around dawn.

Charles Seabrook can be reached at charles.seabrook@yahoo.com.