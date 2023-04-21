X

Wild Georgia: Nothing better than a nature walk with friends in April

Credit: Charles Seabrook

Credit: Charles Seabrook

Life
By Charles Seabrook, For the AJC
20 minutes ago

Nothing pleases me more than a stroll through woods and fields with nature-loving friends on a splendid day in April — and sharing our knowledge of what we find along the way.

That’s what drew seven of us Georgia Botanical Society members on a fine day last weekend to a beautiful 500-acre farm owned by some fellow members in North Georgia’s Floyd County. During a morning walk, we explored the wildflower-rich woods, fields and wetlands on the farm, which is protected through the Georgia-Alabama Land Trust.

Here are excerpts from my notes:

“First native wildflowers we see are wild blue phlox and wild columbine beneath a large white oak ... with its nodding, bell-shaped, red and yellow flowers, the wild columbine, we agree, is one of our favorite wildflowers …

“Our host leads us to a bluebird nest box … we peer inside and see five healthy blue eggs in the nest, which leaves me a little awestruck … we leave quickly before mother bluebird returns …

“Along a path next to a small lake, we find some beautiful, nectar-rich tulip poplar flowers fallen to the ground … a mature tulip poplar tree can produce as much as 9 pounds of nectar, which honeybees love …

ExploreWild Georgia: Why tulip poplar flowers pull in people and pollinators

“Some unusual red galls cover mulberry tree leaves, but we can’t identify them … in the rich, moist woods we marvel over a large patch of blue-flowered Jacob’s ladders … their leaves branch in an opposite fashion, like rungs on a ladder … deeper in the woods are blooming trilliums, red buckeyes, shooting stars, wild geraniums, spring beauties, fleabane daisies, golden alexander and, next to a pretty creek, larkspurs …

“We stroll across lovely fields lush with waving grass and eye-pleasing expanses of yellow buttercups mixed with crimson clover and blue lyre-leaf sage … we pause to listen to a red-shouldered hawk’s ‘key-yair’ call across the way.”

Afterwards, we cool off with some cold, tasty Popsicles.

IN THE SKY: From David Dundee, Tellus Science Museum astronomer: The Lyrid meteor shower will peak this weekend with about 20 meteors per hour in the northeast. The moon will be first quarter Thursday night. Mercury (low) and Venus are in the west at dusk. Venus appears near the moon Saturday night. Mars is high in the southwest at dark and will appear near the moon Tuesday night. Saturn is low in the east around dawn.

Charles Seabrook can be reached at charles.seabrook@yahoo.com.

About the Author

Charles Seabrook
Editors' Picks

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

An attorney’s arrest. A judge’s decision. And more chaos in YSL trial.7h ago

UGA plans to stick with Stegeman Coliseum after latest makeover
11h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Internal probe finds inappropriate expenses by ATL airport staff
11h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

76 indicted in Spalding County after sting operation targets 2 gangs
12h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

76 indicted in Spalding County after sting operation targets 2 gangs
12h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Kemp unveils first set of EV chargers at Georgia’s state parks
12h ago
The Latest

Fasting, the latest dieting craze, may cause fertility problems
19h ago
Tick season is getting longer, and that means more risk of Lyme disease
19h ago
Coronation marks 1,000 years of family history
Featured

Credit: Ben Gray

A “Legacy Celebration Service” for Charles F. Stanley planned Sunday in Atlanta
7h ago
Read about expenses by ATL airport staff that was flagged in internal report
11h ago
Pastor Andy Stanley details last talks with his father, evangelist Charles Stanley
17h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top