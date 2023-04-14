Wild Georgia: Why tulip poplar flowers pull in people and pollinators

The tulip poplar itself is one of the most important trees in Georgia’s forests. They quickly grow straight and tall in moist, fertile soils, often reaching diameters of 4-5 feet or more. Songbirds nest in the branches and, along with squirrels, eat the flowers’ seeds. The tree also is the only host plant for the caterpillars of the tuliptree silkmoth and one of the important host plants for the caterpillars of the Eastern tiger swallowtail, Georgia’s official state butterfly.

The tree also is planted as a shade and park tree because of its beautiful pyramidal form and its attractive foliage, which turns a brilliant yellow in fall. To me, walking through a grove of tulip poplars is like walking through a cathedral.

