WATCH: Man saves baby moments before stroller rolls into traffic

Nessman had just finished a job interview when his sister asked him to go to the car wash with her, confirming his belief that he was in the “right place at the right time.”

“I noticed the stroller was going through traffic and instinctively ran towards the stroller. I was just thankful I was at the right place at the right time,” he said.

“Her knees were bleeding, she was traumatized from falling and from the baby going into traffic,” said Nessman. “I can only imagine what was going on in her head. It was heart-wrenching. She was crying, she was in shock. I hope she’s all right.”