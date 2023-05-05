X

WATCH: Man saves baby moments before stroller rolls into traffic

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
6 minutes ago

A California man is being called a hero after stopping a runaway stroller moments before it rolled into oncoming traffic.

According to KTLA, the video came from security cameras outside the A1 Hand Car Wash in San Bernardino County. In the video, which quickly circulated on social media, a woman is getting ready to put the baby in her car when a strong gust of wind sends the stroller rolling across the parking lot. She tries to stop it, but falls.

That’s when Good Samaritan Ronald Nessman jumped into action.

“I heard a lady screaming while I was on my way to the stroller, and she had fallen down twice,” Nessman told KTLA.

Nessman had just finished a job interview when his sister asked him to go to the car wash with her, confirming his belief that he was in the “right place at the right time.”

“I noticed the stroller was going through traffic and instinctively ran towards the stroller. I was just thankful I was at the right place at the right time,” he said.

“Her knees were bleeding, she was traumatized from falling and from the baby going into traffic,” said Nessman. “I can only imagine what was going on in her head. It was heart-wrenching. She was crying, she was in shock. I hope she’s all right.”

About the Author

Follow Ebony Williams on twitter

Ebony Williams is a writer, indie producer and director, and journalist for a variety of magazine outlets. Her career has lead her to create content for entertainment, sports, lifestyle, local breaking news and more.

