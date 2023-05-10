BreakingNews
TRAFFIC ALERT: Sinkhole shuts down part of Buford Highway; drivers diverted
Watch a shark eat a T-rex in new ‘Meg 2: The Trench’ trailer

Life
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
49 minutes ago
Jason Statham is battling the meg once again

The first trailer for “The Meg 2: The Trench,” starring Jason Statham, is finally here. The summer blockbuster’s premier trailer packs quite a punch, featuring the massive megalodon shark devouring Hollywood’s favorite dinosaur, the T-rex. From Statham’s character riding a jet ski across a tsunami to concrete-crushing exosuits, the film certainly looks action packed.

Prompted by strange reports, Jonas Taylor — played by Statham — has gathered a team to explore an uncharted trench. Unfortunately for the team, a megalodon even larger than those faced in the previous film is found lurking within. How dinosaurs will enter the plot is still unclear, but certainly exciting.

“Meg 2: The Trench” will star Statham, Wu Jing, Cliff Curtis, Sienna Guillory, Skyler Samuels, Page Kennedy, Shuya Sophia Cai and Sergio Peris-Mencheta. The original film’s leading lady, Li Bingbing, will not be in the sequal however.

“Get ready for the ultimate adrenaline rush this summer in ‘Meg 2: The Trench,’ a literally larger-than-life thrill ride that supersizes the 2018 blockbuster and takes the action to higher heights and even greater depths with multiple massive Megs and so much more!” Warner Bros. official description reads. “Dive into uncharted waters with Jason Statham and global action icon Wu Jing as they lead a daring research team on an exploratory dive into the deepest depths of the ocean. Their voyage spirals into chaos when a malevolent mining operation threatens their mission and forces them into a high-stakes battle for survival. Pitted against colossal Megs and relentless environmental plunderers, our heroes must outrun, outsmart, and outswim their merciless predators in a pulse-pounding race against time.”

“The Meg,” which grossed $530 million in 2018, is based on a 1997 novel by Steve Alten titled “Meg: A Novel of Deep Terror.” The writers of the original film, Dean Georgaris, Erich Hoeber and Jon Hoeber, also penned the script for “Meg 2: The Trench,” which was directed by Ben Wheatley.

“Meg 2: The Trench” premiers in theaters this summer on Aug. 4.

Hunter Boyce is a writer, digital producer and journalist home grown from a Burke County, Georgia farm. Throughout his career, Hunter has gone on to write sports, entertainment, political and local breaking news for a variety of outlets.

