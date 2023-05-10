Watch a shark eat a T-rex in new ‘Meg 2: The Trench’ trailer

“Meg 2: The Trench” will star Statham, Wu Jing, Cliff Curtis, Sienna Guillory, Skyler Samuels, Page Kennedy, Shuya Sophia Cai and Sergio Peris-Mencheta. The original film’s leading lady, Li Bingbing, will not be in the sequal however.

“Get ready for the ultimate adrenaline rush this summer in ‘Meg 2: The Trench,’ a literally larger-than-life thrill ride that supersizes the 2018 blockbuster and takes the action to higher heights and even greater depths with multiple massive Megs and so much more!” Warner Bros. official description reads. “Dive into uncharted waters with Jason Statham and global action icon Wu Jing as they lead a daring research team on an exploratory dive into the deepest depths of the ocean. Their voyage spirals into chaos when a malevolent mining operation threatens their mission and forces them into a high-stakes battle for survival. Pitted against colossal Megs and relentless environmental plunderers, our heroes must outrun, outsmart, and outswim their merciless predators in a pulse-pounding race against time.”