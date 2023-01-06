This love advice from a 4-year-old might be just what you need to hear

“Self-love is important because it is the root of all love,” Susan Golicic, PhD, a certified relationship coach and co-founder of Uninhibited Wellness, told Up Journey, “If one doesn’t love themselves, they cannot fully give love to others and cannot receive love from others.”

Whiles kids do sometimes say the darndest things, this 4-year-old is on to something. If you’re struggling in the self-love area, here are a few tips and tricks from Healthline on how to achieve better self-love:

Stop making comparisons — even if that means deleting social media apps for a while

Don’t be afraid to break free from toxic people

Acknowledge your fears and try to face them

Start doing daily affirmations

Practice saying “no”

Have a day where you focus on yourself

Avoid talking down to yourself, especially about your appearance

Expressing negative thoughts about yourself is not only detrimental to how you view yourself, but it can have lasting effects on the brain. A 2018 study even found that prolonged negative thinking can diminish the brain’s ability to function.

As you search for love, why not “date” yourself along the way.

“Self-love will widen the door to your heart,” reported Life Hack, “It’ll also open your eyes to new possibilities in life; you’ll see things that you’ve never seen before, and look for the good in people rather than the bad. With that, you’ll attract people who are generous with their love.”