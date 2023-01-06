BreakingNews
Day 4 of voting continues for a new speaker of the House
This love advice from a 4-year-old might be just what you need to hear

Life
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
39 minutes ago

Getting love advice from friends and family is common, but what if the person who makes the most sense is a 4-year-old?

TikTok dad La Guardia Cross has more than 40 thousand followers, but it’s his latest video that’s earned worldwide attention and received over 2 million views. In it, he asks his 4-year-old daughter, Amalah, “Do you think you’ll ever find the one?”

It’s a question that many have asked themselves. But Amalah’s response was priceless: “I am the one.”

At 4-years-old, my daughter turned 40. #parentsoftiktok #dadsoftiktok #loveadvice

While her response is simple and sweet, it does ring true when it comes to dating.

“Self-love is important because it is the root of all love,” Susan Golicic, PhD, a certified relationship coach and co-founder of Uninhibited Wellness, told Up Journey, “If one doesn’t love themselves, they cannot fully give love to others and cannot receive love from others.”

Whiles kids do sometimes say the darndest things, this 4-year-old is on to something. If you’re struggling in the self-love area, here are a few tips and tricks from Healthline on how to achieve better self-love:

  • Stop making comparisons — even if that means deleting social media apps for a while
  • Don’t be afraid to break free from toxic people
  • Acknowledge your fears and try to face them
  • Start doing daily affirmations
  • Practice saying “no”
  • Have a day where you focus on yourself
  • Avoid talking down to yourself, especially about your appearance

Expressing negative thoughts about yourself is not only detrimental to how you view yourself, but it can have lasting effects on the brain. A 2018 study even found that prolonged negative thinking can diminish the brain’s ability to function.

As you search for love, why not “date” yourself along the way.

“Self-love will widen the door to your heart,” reported Life Hack, “It’ll also open your eyes to new possibilities in life; you’ll see things that you’ve never seen before, and look for the good in people rather than the bad. With that, you’ll attract people who are generous with their love.”

Ebony Williams writes and produces stories about health, viral moments, lifestyle and entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. An Anchorage, Alaska native who moved to Atlanta from Los Angeles, she enjoys reading, finding a new fitness class, writing, trying new food trucks, live music and cooking in her free time.

