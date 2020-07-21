This 1880 cabin might be your perfect weekend retreat

For those looking to do more than sit on the porch, the owners will take you to visit the property’s animals.

“This stay was so much better than I could have ever imagined for the start to our honeymoon,” Lucy wrote on the cabin’s Airbnb page. “Our hosts, Daphne and Bill were so welcoming and friendly. They even let us help herd the sheep! Pete the dog was the sweetest pup, and the chickens were fun to watch. The views from the back of the cabin are to die for. The space inside is well thought out and beautifully arranged. They thought of everything! Oh, and this was my first air bnb experience. They definitely set the bar high!”

In May, Kathleen wrote: “Heaven on Earth! The cabin is perfection. It has everything you need and the thoughtful details are endless. Bill and Daphne (and Pete!) were pure joy. There are some great hikes within walking distance (or a short drive) from the cabin and 3 State Parks in the area. The flowers on the property are a sight in and of itself. We wouldn’t have wanted to spend our anniversary anywhere else.”

The cabin is booked through July but has availability in August and the rest of the year. It’s currently listed at $168 a night.