Get hooked on one of Georgia’s 11 public fishing areas

Big Lazer Creek PFA is a 195-acre lake on the 5,900-acre Big Lazer Creek Wildlife Management Area. It’s open to fishing year round and is great if you’re fishing for bluegill, channel catfish, crappie and largemouth bass.

In addition to fishing, the PFA offers:

Boating

Canoeing

Geocaching

Primitive camping

Shooting

Wildlife viewing

1541 Bunkham Road

Talbotton, GA 31827

Open year-round, Dodge County PFA in Eastman features a 104-acre lake known for its largemouth bass. You can also catch bluegill, redear sunfish and channel catfish.

This PFA also offers:

Archery

Boating

Canoeing

Geocaching

Hunting

Wildlife viewing

325 Dodge Lake Road

Eastman, GA 31023-9242

Evans County PFA is a 372-acre area of three lakes with largemouth bass, bluegill, brown bullhead, redear sunfish, channel catfish and crappie. According to the Georgia DNR, Lakes Longleaf, Wood and Bidd Sands attract more than 5,000 anglers each year, with almost 4,000 more guests visiting the PFA.

In addition to fishing, the PFA offers:

Archery

Camping

Canoeing

Geocaching — not allowed during managed hunts

Hunting

Quota Hunts



Youth Hunts

Boating

Wildlife viewing

4757 Area Line Road

Claxton, GA 30417

Flat Creek PFA in Houston County has 108-acre Lonice C. Barrett Lake that is stocked with bluegill, redear sunfish, crappie, channel catfish and largemouth bass. The DNR says the lake’s woody habitat attracts many types of fish, especially in the summer.

In addition to fishing, this PFA offers:

Archery

Boating

Canoeing

Geocaching — not allowed during managed hunts

Hunting

Quota Hunts



Specialty Hunts

Wildlife viewing

2340 Highway 41 South

Perry, GA 31069

Hugh M. Gillis is one of Georgia's newest PFAs. It has a 109-acre lake that offers flier, crappie, largemouth bass, bluegill, channel catfish and redear sunfish.

In addition to fishing, this PFA offers:

Boating

Camping

Canoeing

Geocaching — not allowed during managed hunts

Hunting

Quota Hunts



Youth Hunts

Primitive camping

Wildlife viewing

580 Keens Crossing Road

Adrian, GA 31002

Marben PFA is in Charlie Elliott Wildlife Center and Clybel WMA. The 6,400-acre area has 20 ponds ranging in size from 1 to 95 acres. The ponds are stocked with largemouth bass, bluegill, channel catfish, crappie and redear sunfish. The Dove Pond, open June–August, is designated for anglers ages 16 and younger only. Kids can keep five catfish each.

In addition to fishing, this PFA offers:

Archery

Biking

Boating

Canoeing

Geocaching — not allowed during managed hunts or before 10 a.m. during turkey season

Hiking

Horseback riding

Hunting

Lake fishing

Primitive camping

Shooting

Wildlife viewing

3123 Shepard Road

Mansfield, GA 30055

McDuffie PFA has seven ponds ranging from 5 to 37 acres. They are stocked with largemouth bass, bluegill, channel catfish and redear sunfish.

In addition to fishing, this PFA offers:

Archery

Camping

Canoeing

Geocaching — not allowed during managed hunts

Hunting

Boating

Wildlife viewing

4695 Fish Hatchery Road SE

Dearing, GA 30808

Ocmulgee PFA has a 106-acre lake that is managed so anglers have a great experience from the shore or from a boat. The lake contains crappie, largemouth bass, bluegill, white crappie and redear sunfish.

In addition to fishing, this PFA offers:

Archery

Boating

Canoeing

Geocaching

Hiking

Shooting

Wildlife viewing

408 Ocmulgee PFA Road

Cochran, GA 31014

Paradise PFA might just live up to its name. With 68 lakes on 1,351 acres, Paradise is managed for all outdoor lovers, whether fishing, boating or exploring the landscape. Fish species include largemouth bass, bluegill, redear sunfish, channel catfish, crappie and brown bullhead.

In addition to fishing, this PFA offers:

Boating

Camping

Canoeing

Archery

Geocaching

Wildlife viewing

536 Paradise Drive

Enigma, GA 31749

Although the beach is closed temporarily, the Rocky Mountain Recreation and Public Fishing Area, near the Chattahoochee National Forest, has two lakes. Anglers can catch largemouth bass, bluegill, channel catfish, redear sunfish, crappie and walleye.

In addition to fishing, the area offers:

Archery

Biking

Boating

Camping

Canoeing

Geocaching — not allowed before 10 a.m. during turkey season

Hiking

Hunting

Swimming

Wildlife viewing

4054 Big Texas Valley Road NW

Rome, GA 30165

Silver Lake PFA in Decatur County has more than 30 lakes and ponds totaling 537 acres, making it one of the largest in the state. Silver Lake has two boat ramps and a handicap accessible fishing pier.

In addition to fishing, this area has:

Boating

Canoeing

Geocaching

Hiking trails

Horseback riding

Primitive camping

Wildlife viewing

520 Lake Lane

Bainbridge, GA 39817