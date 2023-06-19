BreakingNews
WEATHER UPDATE: Off-and-on rain all day and most of the week
The latest Twitter feature will charge a fee to send DMs

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
9 minutes ago
Twitter creates a new revenue stream with its latest feature

Since buying Twitter for $44 billion, Elon Musk’s main focus has been creating new revenue streams. First came Twitter Blue, which scrapped the platform’s verification program in favor of a subscription for $8 per month. Now Twitter is hoping users will be willing to pay to send DMs to certain “very important Tweeters.”

According to The New York Times, a new feature is being rolled out where Twitter users will be charged to send direct messages to a celebrity, politician or other big name user. The new feature will charge a “few dollars per message.”

ExplorePeachtree Corners ranked in top 20 places to raise a family in the U.S.

In the meantime, the social media platform is trying to eliminating the number of bots and spam messages. Musk declared in April 2022 in intention to “defeat the spam bots or die trying,” but according to The Wall Street Journal, “Twitter is about the same as before Musk took over.”

Explore12-year-old wins Doodle for Google contest

According to Business Insider, “Musk said at least 20% of Twitter accounts are fake or spam accounts, but Twitter’s lawyers said his chosen data firms found the number to be more like 5% to 11%.”

Ebony Williams is a writer, indie producer and director, and journalist for a variety of magazine outlets. Her career has lead her to create content for entertainment, sports, lifestyle, local breaking news and more.

