Peachtree Corners ranked in top 20 places to raise a family in the U.S.

Health and wellness website Fortune Well has compiled its annual list of the best places around the U.S. to raise a family, and one Atlanta area city made the top 20.

Peachtree Corners came in at No. 19. The publication calls it “a somewhat surprising blend of family-friendly appeal and novel tech innovation.” The northern suburb of Atlanta is boarded by the Chattahoochee River, with plenty of activities surrounding it thanks to its bustling recreational area and parks.

This year’s ranking was created using data about support systems, affordability, walkability and a well-being index.

According to the outlet, the analysis of nearly 1,900 cities across the country was scored based on “assets like health care, education, and resources for seniors—all of which can help fight isolation and build social ties.”

Here are a few additional stats about Peachtree Corners:

Median sale price for single-family residences: $435,591

Median household income: $94,395

High school district graduation rate: 81.13%

Sharecare Community Well-Being Index Score (out of 100): 60

This year’s top ranked city was Cambridge, Massachusetts. You can find the entire list here.