The Green Eggs & Kegs Festival returns April 22 to The Village Dunwoody

Life
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Updated 26 minutes ago
The event will help fight juvenile diabetes

The Green Eggs and Kegs Festival is back, and more than 20 local restaurants are joining the effort to raise money for the Juveniles Diabetes Research Foundation.

On April 22, at The Village Dunwoody, there will be plenty of beer, wine and spirits to go around — and it’s all for a good cause. Part of the proceeds from each ticket sold will go to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation to support its mission to improve lives and seek breakthroughs to prevent, cure and treat juvenile, or type-1, diabetes (T1D).

ExploreThe Imagine Music Festival is returning this September

“The Village Dunwoody has quickly been established as the ‘center of gravity’ for its city residents,” explained a press release for the event. “It is the place for friends, neighbors, and family to gather indoors and out. Where people can eat and drink and experience what their community has to offer.”

Credit: Big Green Eggs & Kegs 2023 at The Village Dunwoody Eventbrite

Credit: Big Green Eggs & Kegs 2023 at The Village Dunwoody Eventbrite

Participating restaurants include Morty’s Meat & Supply, Message In A Bottle, Funwoody Food Truck, Bar{n} booze & bites, Nick’s Westside, Breadwinner, NFA Burger with Secret Pint BBQ & Grand Champion BBQ, and Gracious Plenty.

Ticket prices range from $25-$100. Children under 10 are free. Both general admission and VIP tickets are available only for those over 21. VIP tickets include — which include early admission, an event t-shirt, a private lounge, tastings from noon till 1 p.m., unlimited food and beverages, and indoor restrooms.

ExploreSeven Seas Explorer cruise is taking foodies on a voyage to Alaska

Using this grassroots fundraising model, the JDRF has raised more than $2.2 billion for research.

Tickets to the 2nd Annual Green Eggs and Kegs Festival Fundraiser are available through eventibrite.com.

Green Eggs & Kegs Festival

April 22, 1. p.m. to 5 p.m. (VIP ticket holders can enter at noon)

The Village Dunwoody, 5521 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Dunwoody, GA 30338

Ticket details:

  • Children (ages 10-20): $25 + $3.52 fee
  • General admission (21+): $60 + $5.87 fee.
  • VIP (21+): $100 + $8.55 fee.

Ebony Williams is a writer, indie producer and director, and journalist for a variety of magazine outlets. Her career has lead her to create content for entertainment, sports, lifestyle, local breaking news and more.

