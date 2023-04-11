The Green Eggs & Kegs Festival returns April 22 to The Village Dunwoody

On April 22, at The Village Dunwoody, there will be plenty of beer, wine and spirits to go around — and it’s all for a good cause. Part of the proceeds from each ticket sold will go to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation to support its mission to improve lives and seek breakthroughs to prevent, cure and treat juvenile, or type-1, diabetes (T1D).

“The Village Dunwoody has quickly been established as the ‘center of gravity’ for its city residents,” explained a press release for the event. “It is the place for friends, neighbors, and family to gather indoors and out. Where people can eat and drink and experience what their community has to offer.”