Seven Seas Explorer cruise is taking foodies on a voyage to Alaska

Cruise fans, take note: There’s a new interest-based itinerary from Regent’s luxurious Seven Seas Explorer. As part of the ship’s inaugural Alaska season, the vessel is introducing foodies to the best of state.
“Our new collection of culinary experiences for Seven Seas Explorer’s inaugural Alaska season is rooted in topics that are important to our guests,” said Kathryn Kelly, executive chef director of culinary enrichment at Regent Seven Seas Cruises.
The new cruise is perfect for foodies seeking to expand their pallets while experience the finest Pacific Northwest culinary culture. The cruise will feature three curated explorer tours and three culinary arts kitchen classes.
“Alaska’s untamed natural beauty and flourishing wildlife make it the perfect destination for multigenerational travel,” said Andrea DeMarco, president of Regent Seven Seas Cruises.
Whether on board or on the shoreside, the Seven Seas Explorer offers hands-on activities directed by chefs, sommeliers, winemakers and more. If you’re planning on bringing the kids, there’s a “Master Chef Junior” competition for kids ages 6-16 years old.
When on land, there will be a guided tour of kelp and oyster farms in Ketchikan. You’ll also learn about wild Alaska salmon and its history in Sitka.
While onboard, take part in a brand-new excursion, “Taste the Northwest Kitchen,” featuring local dishes from Seattle and Vancouver.
“We invite our guests to explore The Last Frontier by way of learning sustainable fishing and aquaculture, mastering fish cooking in our hands-on cooking school, and understanding the authentic culinary traditions of the indigenous peoples and immigrants living in the majestic region of Alaska,” added Kelly.
Currently, there’s a promotion for kids (ages 2-17) to sail for free, if tickets are booked by May 31, 2023. To book your Alaskan excursion, visit rssc.com.
