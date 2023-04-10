Seven Seas Explorer cruise is taking foodies on a voyage to Alaska

When on land, there will be a guided tour of kelp and oyster farms in Ketchikan. You’ll also learn about wild Alaska salmon and its history in Sitka.

While onboard, take part in a brand-new excursion, “Taste the Northwest Kitchen,” featuring local dishes from Seattle and Vancouver.

“We invite our guests to explore The Last Frontier by way of learning sustainable fishing and aquaculture, mastering fish cooking in our hands-on cooking school, and understanding the authentic culinary traditions of the indigenous peoples and immigrants living in the majestic region of Alaska,” added Kelly.

Currently, there’s a promotion for kids (ages 2-17) to sail for free, if tickets are booked by May 31, 2023. To book your Alaskan excursion, visit rssc.com.