Staying home? Join online Christmas Eve candlelight service tonight

By Kiersten Willis, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Although 2020 has been a year unlike almost any other, the annual Christmas Eve service will still continue at a Gainsville-based church.

Free Chapel won’t host its regular annual Christmas Eve Candlelight Service in person, but it will be online, according to the church website.

“Join us for our Annual Christmas Eve Candlelight Service online!” the church said. “We’re celebrating with Christmas music followed by a message from Pastor Jentezen Franklin. Watch online with your family, light a candle in your home, and tune in!”

The hour-long online event will take place today at 5 p.m. Virtual attendees can view the service in three ways: on Facebook, YouTube and Free Chapel’s website.

A contemporary Christian church, Free Chapel has several Atlanta-area locations and others around Georgia. They include services typically held in Midtown, Gwinnett, Cumming, Braselton and Gainsville. There’s also a location in Spartanburg, South Carolina and another in Irvine, California.

“Our focus is on being a dynamic church that reaches out with the love of Christ to those lost and hurting in our community, our nation, and the world,” the website said.

Jentezen Franklin is the senior pastor, who leads services at the multi-campus church.

Online Christmas Eve Candlelight Service

5 p.m.- 6 p.m.

Dec. 24

Online on Facebook, YouTube and Free Chapel’s website.

