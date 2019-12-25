Tracking Santa 2020: When will Santa Claus be at your house?

Kids who want to track Santa on their phones or borrow their parents' can download the NORAD Tracks Santa app on iTunes and Google Play. Games, stories and other fun content is also available.

And don't panic if your internet goes down. You can call 1-877-HI-NORAD (1-877-446-6723) starting at 6 a.m. Eastern Standard Time on Christmas Eve to get Santa tracking updates from a live person.

Of course, you probably use Google to search for everything else, so why not Santa? Google's Santa Tracker has been on the job for 15 years and in addition to tracking offers lots of Santa's Village content starting in early December.

Kids can create a card by programming their own snowflakes and learn Santa lingo and holiday traditions from around the world. You'll also find a countdown clock and be able to track Santa starting on Dec. 24.

Finally, if you have Alexa or Google Home, you can ask “Where is Santa?” and get an answer.