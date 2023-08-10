Want to buy Beyoncé tickets at the last second? Break out the wallet!

Not surprisingly, the three Mercedes-Benz Stadium shows for Beyoncé this weekend have been long sold out.

For folks waiting to buy tickets at the last second, bargains are hard to find but tickets are available if you really want to go.

Gametime (www.Gametime.co), an app and website that sells last-minute tickets, Thursday had third-party tickets ranging from $204 to $6,191 each.

Monday’s show has the lowest-priced tickets at $204 including taxes and fees. The lowest current price on Friday is $224 and for Saturday, $268, according to Gametime.

But keep hunting.

On Thursday at 3:20 p.m., two tickets in the third level were available at Stubhub for Friday’s show for $147 each after fees but could be gone by the time you read this. Other relatively cheap tickets on Stubhub were closer to $200 each on all three dates after all the taxes and fees are included.

Lowest-priced third-party tickets for Taylor Swift, who had three sold-out shows at Mercedes-Benz in late April, were more than $500 apiece a few days before the concerts.

Morgan Wallen, the hot country artist, will be at Truist Park in November for two dates. Currently, the cheapest third-party ticket seats on Stubhub even before fees exceed $500.