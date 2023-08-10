Want to buy Beyoncé tickets at the last second? Break out the wallet!

Gametime app says cheapest tix starting at $204 including taxes and fees.

Credit: TNS

Credit: TNS

Georgia Entertainment Scene Blog
By
1 hour ago
X

Not surprisingly, the three Mercedes-Benz Stadium shows for Beyoncé this weekend have been long sold out.

For folks waiting to buy tickets at the last second, bargains are hard to find but tickets are available if you really want to go.

ExploreBeyonce's Atlanta return marks a 'rebirth' for fans

Gametime (www.Gametime.co), an app and website that sells last-minute tickets, Thursday had third-party tickets ranging from $204 to $6,191 each.

Monday’s show has the lowest-priced tickets at $204 including taxes and fees. The lowest current price on Friday is $224 and for Saturday, $268, according to Gametime.

But keep hunting.

On Thursday at 3:20 p.m., two tickets in the third level were available at Stubhub for Friday’s show for $147 each after fees but could be gone by the time you read this. Other relatively cheap tickets on Stubhub were closer to $200 each on all three dates after all the taxes and fees are included.

ExploreMARTA plans shuttles, extra trains for Beyonce shows

Lowest-priced third-party tickets for Taylor Swift, who had three sold-out shows at Mercedes-Benz in late April, were more than $500 apiece a few days before the concerts.

Morgan Wallen, the hot country artist, will be at Truist Park in November for two dates. Currently, the cheapest third-party ticket seats on Stubhub even before fees exceed $500.

Related

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

MARTA plans shuttles, extra trains for Beyoncé concerts this weekend

About the Author

Follow Rodney Ho on facebookFollow Rodney Ho on twitter

Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Special

CONTINUING COVERAGE
Black Atlanta venture capital firm hits back at conservative group’s lawsuit45m ago

NEW DETAILS
Atlanta jail inmate was homeless, mentally ill teen
3m ago

Credit: Daniel Varnado

CONTINUING COVERAGE
Black Hammer case stalls in Fayette court
1h ago

Credit: TNS

Feds raise hurricane season forecast to ‘above normal’ number of storms
3h ago

Credit: TNS

Feds raise hurricane season forecast to ‘above normal’ number of storms
3h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Hartsfield-Jackson revamp of concessions to be stretched out over years
4h ago
The Latest

Credit: AJC file photo

The AJC hires Bill Nigut for daily ‘Politically Georgia’ show on WABE
8h ago
Fox 5′s ‘Portia’ picked up by Fox Soul for second season
Dragon Con 2023 celebrities: Nathan Fillion, Paul Bettany, George Takei
Featured

15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta: Beyoncé, Light Up the Corners and more
4h ago
Fresh produce near you: AJC guide to 2023 metro Atlanta farmers markets
5 things to know: Cobb teacher faces hearing Thursday over divisive book
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top