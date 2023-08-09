BreakingNews
MARTA plans shuttles, extra trains for Beyoncé concerts this weekend

MARTA plans shuttles, extra trains for Beyoncé concerts this weekend

The superstar has three shows over three days at Mercedes Benz Stadium

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

49 minutes ago
When Beyoncé brings her Renaissance World Tour to Downtown Atlanta, the Atlanta transit agency is expanding service to handle the expected large crowds before and after each of three shows.

The concerts will be 8 p.m. at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Friday, Saturday and Monday.

Two hours before the concerts, MARTA will run a train shuttle between Five Points station and Mercedes-Benz station. After the concert, MARTA will place additional trains into service to help clear the crowds quickly and safely.

“New for this concert series, there will be bus shuttles from Vine City to West End stations for customers traveling south after the concerts,” MARTA announced in a statement. “Transit Ambassadors and MARTA police will be in rail stations to assist customers and Load and Go Teams will be on train platforms to help safely and efficiently get riders ‘in formation,’ if you will, and onto trains.”

MARTA riders can use the Breeze Mobile app to pay and ride. The app also serves as a transit pass, the agency says.

From MARTA: How to ride to Downtown Atlanta events

DeAsia is an award-winning music and culture journalist whose work has been featured in Pitchfork, NPR Music, Teen Vogue and more. She focuses on the intersection of arts, culture, and diverse communities, as well as how emerging social trends are being expressed through the lens of the Atlanta aesthetic.

