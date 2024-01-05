Tyler Perry about to start shooting Netflix’s ‘Madea’s Destination Wedding’

The latest Madea movie is about Madea’s young granddaughter, Tiffany, who introduces her new boyfriend Zavier to her family and drops the shocking news that the couple is holding a destination wedding in the Bahamas. Despite her mother Debrah appearing to have everything under control, the vacation hits turbulence.

According to a film synopsis, Madea isn’t ready to leave the country; Brian doesn’t approve of his daughter’s hasty wedding or her immature fiancé; Tiffany starts to doubt Zavier; and Debrah begins to act out of character. The whole wedding smells suspicious, and all Brian wants to know is whether or not this marriage is really all that it seems.

Perry’s next Netflix movie set to come out later this year is a legal drama “Mea Culpa” starring Kelly Rowland about a criminal defense attorney who takes on the case of an artist who may or may not have murdered his girlfriend. A specific date has not been released.

This will be followed by Perry’s “Six Triple Eight” with a cast led by Kerry Washington, which tells the true story of the the first and only Women’s Army Corp unit of color to be stationed overseas during World War II.