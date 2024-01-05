Watch Ludacris respond to Katt Williams’ viral podcast attack

During a recent viral episode of former NFL player and sports commentator Shannon Sharpe’s “Club Shay Shay” podcast, comedian Katt Williams surprised audiences with an hours-long rant, criticizing several top comedians including Steve Harvey, Cedric the Entertainer, Rickey Smiley and others.

Williams also shared an unflattering opinion of Ludacris, disparaging the Atlanta rapper and Hollywood star, and commenting negatively about his wife Eudoxie Bridges.

In response, Ludacris posted an Instagram video Thursday, boastfully reacting through biting rap lyrics to the comedian’s disses.