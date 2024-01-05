Watch Ludacris respond to Katt Williams’ viral podcast attack

During a recent viral episode of former NFL player and sports commentator Shannon Sharpe’s “Club Shay Shay” podcast, comedian Katt Williams surprised audiences with an hours-long rant, criticizing several top comedians including Steve Harvey, Cedric the Entertainer, Rickey Smiley and others.

Williams also shared an unflattering opinion of Ludacris, disparaging the Atlanta rapper and Hollywood star, and commenting negatively about his wife Eudoxie Bridges.

In response, Ludacris posted an Instagram video Thursday, boastfully reacting through biting rap lyrics to the comedian’s disses.

Watch the video below. Content warning: The video contains adult language and a racial slur.

Mike Jordan is a senior editor at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, leading the Black culture team. He is well-known in the Atlanta community and beyond for his roles that have continuously touched Atlanta’s Black culture for many years. He’s served as a writer, editor and leader for varied publications.

