TV best bets with ‘The Mandalorian,’ ‘Sex/Life,’ ‘Survivor,’ ‘True Lies,’ ‘SWV + Xscape’

Bravo is covering the drama between two 1990s R&B groups in a new reality series Sunday called “SWV + Xscape: The Queens of R&B.”

Bounce TV on Saturday has the new sitcom “Act Your Age” starring Kym Whitley, Tisha Campbell and Yvette Nicole Brown as women in their 50s who are each at a personal crossroads and decide the best way forward in life is together.

This covers Monday, Feb. 27, through Sunday, March 5.

MONDAY

“America’s Got Talent: All Stars” 8 p.m. NBC (season finale) ― Atlanta’s own Avery Dixon could pocket $500,000.

“The Neighborhood” 8 p.m. CBS ― When a new business in the community begins using Calvin’s likeness without his permission, Dave volunteers to mediate on his friend’s behalf.

“Alert” 8 p.m. Fox (first season finale) ― When a bride goes missing on her wedding day, Mike and Kemi discover the woman was living a deceptive life.

“The Bachelor” 8 p.m. ABC — Zach goes to Estonia and Hungary with the remaining ladies.

“NCIS” 9 p.m. CBS (450th episode) — NCIS investigates the death of a ride-share driver who was found after a car accident.

“Quantum Leap” 10 p.m. NBC — When Ben leaps into an Indian family to try and prevent their beloved family restaurant from burning down, he finds an emotional connection with their matriarch through memories of his own.

TUESDAY

“9-1-1: Lone Star” 8 p.m. Fox — Capt. Strand reveals to the 126 he has been working with the FBI to help bring down a domestic terrorist group with his Austin motorcycle club/gang.

“The Rookie” 8 p.m. ABC — Now that Elijah and Abril have become allies, the team must rely on Monica, Elijah’s lawyer, to uncover their plans.

“FBI” 8 p.m. CBS — When an off-duty diplomatic security agent is fatally shot in New York City trying to apprehend someone, the team investigates if there’s a connection to his time working in Croatia.

“Night Court” 8 p.m. NBC — A blood moon brings out some of the weirdest cases New York City has to offer along with a surprise visitor: Abby’s mom (guest star Faith Ford).

“The Rookie: Feds” 9 p.m. ABC — Garza and team are on the hunt for a ruthless gang leader on a mission for revenge.

“Accused” 9:01 p.m. Fox — After a group of Navajo friends are arrested for protesting the local uranium mine, they come up with a plan to try and shut it down for good.

“La Brea” 10 p.m. NBC (second season finale) — With Gavin on the verge of dying, Eve and her family make a desperate attempt to set things right ... even as an unexpected twist threatens to tear them apart forever.

“Will Trent” 10 p.m. ABC — When a case that hits close to home comes across Will’s desk, he discovers there is more to the incident than meets the eye.

WEDNESDAY

“Wreck” 3:01 a.m. Hulu (new series) — Set aboard the Sacramentum cruise ship, “Wreck” follows 19-year-old new recruit Jamie as he attempts to infiltrate a crew of 1,000 people to find his missing sister who vanished on the previous tour aboard the same vessel.

“Cheat” 3:01 a.m. Netflix — Equal parts brains and blagging, this quiz show expects and encourages contestants to cheat their way to a cash prize. The one rule? Don’t get caught!

“The Mandalorian” 3:01 a.m. Disney+ (third season debut) — An eight-episode run is planned.

“Tonight You’re Sleeping With Me” 3:01 a.m. Netflix — Stuck in a passionless marriage, a journalist must choose between her distant but loving husband and a younger ex-boyfriend who has reentered her life.

“Chicago Med” 8 p.m. NBC — The hospital is in disarray when the janitors go on strike.

“The Conners” 8 p.m. ABC — Harris takes her anger out on Darlene. Elsewhere, Dan and Louise spend an entire day in bed together.

“Survivor” 8 p.m. CBS (44th season debut) — Georgia Tech student Carson Garrett is on the cast.

“The Goldbergs” 8:30 p.m. ABC — Barry makes an impulsive decision and finds himself caught in a lie. ABC just announced this will be the show’s 10th and final season.

“Abbott Elementary” 9 p.m. ABC — Jacob secures a visit from a mural arts program for his students but doesn’t agree with their chosen design and attempts to influence their decision.

“Chicago Fire” 9 p.m. NBC — Kidd, Seager and Carver investigate a fire at the city stables.

“The Ark” 10 p.m. Syfy — Sacrifices must be made when a radiation leak sparks a crisis.

“A Million Little Things” 10 p.m. ABC — Gary and Maggie gain much more than breathing techniques at their birthing class.

“True Lies” 10 p.m. CBS (new series) — Harry Tasker seems like a boring computer sales guy when in fact he’s a super spy. His wife, Helen, finds out, and she happens to have the skills to be a spy, too. It’s based loosely on the 1994 film of the same name.

THURSDAY

“Marlon Wayans: God Loves Me” 3:01 a.m. HBO Max ― Filmed at the Center Stage Theater in Atlanta, Wayans unleashes his impressions and physical comedy to address one of the most infamous recent events in pop culture.

“Sex/Life” 3:01 a.m. Netflix (second season debut) ― Billie’s husband, Cooper, takes on an illicit affair of his own with boss Francesca.

“Poker Face” 3:01 a.m. Peacock — Charlie finds herself stranded in a motel during a blizzard, where she must decipher the deadly tension between her questionable companions to survive the night.

“Station 19″ 8 p.m. ABC — Dixon threatens Natasha in the aftermath of his poor judgment.

“Young Sheldon” 8 p.m. CBS — The Coopers can’t be found as Mandy goes into labor.

“Ghosts” 8:30 p.m. CBS — Sam struggles to keep Isaac’s spirits up after she hits a wall trying to publish a biography about him.

“Grey’s Anatomy” 9 p.m. ABC — Teddy makes a challenging decision.

“Animal Control” 9:01 p.m. Fox — Animal Control dispatch radios with a cougar sighting.

“CSI: Vegas” 10 p.m. CBS — A silver ink note threatening Maxine Roby’s life is found at the crime lab, sending the entire CSI team to crack who is behind the notes and how they connect to other murder cases.

“Alaska Daily” 10:01 p.m. ABC — The stakes are high when Concerned Citizen targets Eileen at gunpoint and takes her hostage in the newsroom.

FRIDAY

“Daisy Jones & The Six” 12:01 a.m. Amazon Prime (new limited series) — A musical-drama series detailing the rise and precipitous fall of a renowned rock band.

“Dear Edward” 12:01 a.m. Apple TV+ — Shay’s father comes back into her life, leading to tension with Edward. Adriana and Kojo take Becks to the mountains. Lacey and John hit an impasse.

“Hello Tomorrow!” 12:01 a.m. Apple TV+ — A new market provides the perfect chance to redefine what people think about your product, your company and you.

“Servant” 12:01 a.m. Apple TV+ — Sean and Julian make a decision about Leanne.

“Shrinking” 12:01 a.m. Apple TV+ — Jimmy attempts damage control after his party. Paul’s daughter pays another visit. Liz and Sean discover they have something in common.

“Taurus” 3:01 a.m. AMC+ — A rising but troubled musician (Machine Gun Kelly) searches for the inspiration to record his next song, pushing himself deep into the void.

“Lopez vs. Lopez” 8 p.m. NBC — George shows he is a less-than-perfect babysitter when he loses Chance at a discount department store.

“Shark Tank” 8 p.m. ABC — Entrepreneurs come to the Tank to present their ideas to the Sharks in hopes of landing a deal, featuring an edible flower company, a sun protective solution, a clean makeup brand and a modern dental tool used for oral care.

“Grand Crew” 8:30 p.m. NBC (second season debut) — Noah responds to Simone’s marriage proposal, which leads the fellas to go on an adventure.

“Fire Country” 9 p.m. CBS — A massive tree falls during a reforestation assignment, threatening Eve’s life and forcing Bode to step up and lead the rescue efforts.

“Blue Bloods” 10 p.m. CBS — The return of Rachel Witten (Lauren Patten), Eddie’s former partner turned social worker, tests her loyalties and conflicts Frank, when Rachel brings an accusation of excessive force against an officer.

WEEKEND

“Act Your Age” 8 p.m. Saturday Bounce TV (new series) — Three women in Washington, D.C., reach personal crossroads and decide the best way forward is to stick together. Kym Whitley, Tisha Campbell and Yvette Nicole Brown star.

“Saturday Night Live” 11:29 p.m. Saturday NBC — Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce hosts.

“The Equalizer” 8 p.m. Sunday CBS — When the mother of a patient dying of a rare brain disease holds a hospital hostage in an attempt to get her daughter a lifesaving surgery, McCall races to resolve the situation peacefully while dealing with pushback from government forces.

“Glitch: The Rise & Fall of HQ Trivia” 9 p.m. Sunday CNN — This doc chronicles the tech-fueled rise and Fyre-style fall of HQ Trivia, the revolutionary “game show on your phone” app that went viral, swept the nation, then crashed and burned.

“East New York” 9 p.m. Sunday CBS — When a house party in Ruskin Gardens ends in murder, Morales and Killian turn to Quinlan for insight into her neighbors to help crack the case.

“The Last of Us” 9 p.m. Sunday HBO — The network won’t release any advance info on new episodes.

“Magnum P.I.” 9 p.m. Sunday NBC — Magnum and Higgins search for a CEO who has mysteriously vanished.

“SWV & Xscape: The Queens of R&B” 9:30 p.m. Bravo (new series) — Following their epic Verzuz performance, the ladies of Xscape and SWV reunite once again to prepare for a show that promises to reignite their music careers.

“The Blacklist” 10 p.m. Sunday NBC — The Task Force works to infiltrate a high-stakes poker game tied to Wujing with the help of new team member, Siya Malik. Red and Cooper have opposing tactics when Agnes is bullied at school.

“The Company You Keep” 10 p.m. Sunday ABC — The Nicolettis persuade a wealthy woman to seek revenge on her con-man fiancé at a horse race.