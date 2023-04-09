TV best bets with Jennifer Garner, Ana de Armas, ‘Barry,’ ‘Florida Man,’ ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’

On Friday, Peacock brings the streaming debut of the popular theatrical release “Cocaine Bear” set in Georgia and based very loosely on a real-life story.

And on Sunday, Showtime digs into the legacy of the Waco tragedy in “Waco: The Aftermath.”

This covers Monday, April 10, through Sunday, April 16.

MONDAY

“9-1-1″ 8 p.m. Fox ― The 118 race to the rescues with emergencies at a spin class, in a hair salon and to a husband and wife in a compromising position.

“American Idol″ 8 p.m. ABC ― The judges make their final calls for the semifinals.

“The Neighborhood” 8 p.m. CBS (100th episode) ― Calvin struggles to find the perfect birthday gift for Tina.

“NCIS” 9 p.m. CBS ― The NCIS team digs deep to investigate a Navy lieutenant who’s accused of trying to murder her husband but has no memory of the attack.

“Fantasy Island” 9:01 p.m. Fox ― Gwen’s fantasy is to go back in time and be the princess she longs to be — pampered, rich and cared-for.

“The Good Doctor” 10 p.m. ABC ― Drs. Andrews and Lim clash over a patient split nearly in half, which also reveals issues with Dr. Kalu’s return.

TUESDAY

“Am I Being Unreasonable?” 12:01 a.m. Hulu (new series) — Nic is grieving a loss that she can’t share with anyone while stuck in a depressing marriage. Only her son, Ollie, whom she adores, keeps her going. But when Jen (Selin Hizli) arrives in town, her life is lit up with laughter and, through this kindred soul, her dark secret starts to bubble up.

“Leanne Morgan: I’m Every Woman” 3:01 a.m. Netflix — Morgan showcases her life via intimate tales about her upbringing in a small town in Tennessee, her almost 20 years of marriage, the challenges of parenting her three children and her first experience as a grandmother.

“9-1-1: Lone Star” 8 p.m. Fox — When she discovers her former fiancé is having a baby with his new wife, the 126 help Marjan enter the dating world.

“FBI” 8 p.m. CBS — When the deputy commander of an Air National Guard Base is kidnapped and forced to give over access codes, the team must work quickly to find the suspect along with stolen ammunition.

“Night Court” 8 p.m. NBC — A tech entrepreneur in court has Dan and the gang seeing a chance to get in on the ground floor of the next billion-dollar idea.

“FBI: International” 9 p.m. CBS — The Fly Team heads to Vienna to find the culprit of an acid attack on a rising American prima ballerina.

“The Wall” 9 p.m. NBC (fifth season debut) — Married couple Christiana and Nic from Door County, Wisconsin, compete in the season premiere.

“Accused” 9:01 p.m. Fox — A teacher going through a messy divorce gets arrested under suspicious circumstances.

“The Weakest Link” 10 p.m. NBC (third season debut) — Eight sets of identical twins battle it out in a game of high-stakes trivia.

WEDNESDAY

“Ted Lasso” 12:01 a.m. Apple TV+ — With their season in a tailspin, Richmond tries to right the ship against mighty Manchester City. Off the pitch, everyone faces their own setbacks.

“The Big Door Prize” 12:01 a.m. Apple TV+ — Despite her feelings of guilt, Trina celebrates Jacob’s birthday at the Kovac house. Dusty and Cass visit a themed hotel for a romantic getaway.

“Schmigadoon!” 12:01 a.m. Apple TV+ — While Josh spends time on the run with Topher and the tribe, Melissa explores Schmicago looking for clues and uncovers a family secret.

“American Manhunt” 3:01 a.m. Netflix (series debut) — The documentary follows the tragedy when terrorists detonated a bomb at the Boston Marathon’s finish line. They carried out the attack by placing two homemade pressure cooker bombs that resulted in three fatalities and numerous injuries.

“Celeste Barber: Fine Thanks” 3:01 a.m. Netflix — Actor and comedian Celeste Barber hits the stage in the Sydney Opera House to explore marriage, mental health, celebrity-branded sex toys and much more.

“Rennervations” 3:01 a.m. Disney+ — Jeremy Renner and his team of expert builders use their skills to reimagine decommissioned vehicles and rebuild them into mind-blowing creations that serve communities around the world.

“Survivor” 8 p.m. CBS — Castaways must find the key to unlock a new twist in the game.

“Abbott Elementary” 9 p.m. ABC — Janine’s plan for a Memorial Day weekend solo trip is derailed when her mother shows up unannounced asking for help.

“The Ark” 10 p.m. Syfy — The crew must understand their enemy better as they attempt a dangerous rescue mission.

“Single Drunk Female” 10 p.m. Freeform (second season debut) — With a new job and a new potential love interest, Sam thinks she has a life worth celebrating and throws herself a birthday party.

“Snowfall” 10 p.m. FX — Franklin attempts to recover his stolen money.

“True Lies” 10 p.m. CBS — Harry and Helen must learn to work in sync like never before to neutralize the threat, rescue the hostages and survive the bickering between Gib and Al.

THURSDAY

“Florida Man” 3:01 a.m. Netflix (new series) ―When an ex-cop returns to his home state of Florida to find a mobster’s runaway girlfriend, what should’ve been a quick gig turns into a wild odyssey.

“Obsession” 3:01 a.m. Netflix (limited series) ― A respected London surgeon’s affair with his son’s fiancée turns into an erotic infatuation that threatens to change their lives forever.

“Titans” 3:01 a.m. HBO Max (fourth mid-season debut) ― The Titans ― with the exception of Gar ― are returned to the place they had vanished, the Temple of Trigon, only to find Sebastian and Mother Mayhem are no longer there,

“Station 19″ 8 p.m. ABC — Emotions boil over at the station as the team chafes against Theo’s leadership style.

“Young Sheldon” 8 pm. CBS — Georgie goes on a birthday date, and Mary confronts Brenda about her relationship with George.

“Ghosts” 8:30 p.m. CBS — After learning that Pete’s daughter, Laura (Holly Gauthier-Frankel), is getting married, Sam, at Pete’s behest, tries to convince her to hold her wedding at Woodstone B&B.

“Grey’s Anatomy” 9 p.m. ABC — It’s Maggie’s last day. Amelia’s relationship with Kai is tested, and Ben worries as Bailey’s doxing intensifies.

“Top Chef” 9 p.m. Bravo — The chefs take a trip to Highclere Castle for the Elimination Challenge, where they must work together to create and serve an elevated picnic basket.

“CSI: Vegas” 10 p.m. CBS — The CSI team investigates a bomb that detonated during a masquerade party for wealthy investors at the site of a new casino.

FRIDAY

“Extrapolations” 12:01 a.m. Apple TV+ — Auggie and Sylvie throw an intimate New Year’s Eve party, where he makes a surprise announcement.

“The Last Thing He Told Me” 12:01 a.m. Apple TV+ (new series) — Hannah (played by Jennifer Garner) must forge a relationship with her 16-year-old stepdaughter Bailey (played by Angourie Rice) in order to find the truth about why her husband has mysteriously disappeared.

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” 12:01 a.m. Amazon (fifth season debut) — Midge finds herself closer than ever to the success she’s dreamed of, only to discover that closer than ever is still so far away.

“The Last Kingdom: Seven Kings Must Die” 3:01 a.m. Netflix — Following the death of King Edward, invaders and rival heirs do battle for the crown. Uhtred and his comrades strive to form a united England.

“Cocaine Bear” 3:01 a.m. Peacock (streaming debut) — After a 500-pound black bear consumes a significant amount of cocaine and embarks on a drug-fueled rampage, an eccentric gathering of cops, criminals, tourists and teenagers assemble in a Georgia forest.

“Power Book II: Ghost” 8 p.m. Starz — A business deal takes Tariq, Brayden and Effie to Milan; Monet digs deeper after Davis provides her new information regarding Zeke’s murder; Saxe doubles down to find out what Jenny is hiding.

“Shark Tank” 8 p.m. ABC — Entrepreneurs come into the Tank eager to secure a deal with a Shark. This episode features pitches including a nutrient-rich energy bar, a gender-neutral clothing brand, a portable children’s toy and a healthy Mexican snack company.

“Blindspotting” 9 p.m. Starz (second season debut) — A stressed-out and short-tempered Ashley is determined to throw Sean the perfect seventh birthday party.

WEEKEND

“Saturday Night Live” 11:29 p.m. Saturday NBC — Ana de Armas hosts for the first time.

“American Idol” 8 p.m. Sunday ABC — The top 26 perform in Hawaii.

“Call the Midwife” 8 p.m. Sunday GPB — Nancy oversees a child born out of wedlock, but things take an unexpected turn.

“The Equalizer” 8 p.m. Sunday CBS — When a Venezuelan migrant is accused of murdering a prominent congresswoman whom he and his wife were staying with, McCall and the team work to uncover whether or not he was involved.

“East New York” 9 p.m. Sunday CBS — The 7-4′s investigation into a violent home invasion leads them to question one of their own.

“Magnum P.I.” 9 p.m. Sunday NBC — Magnum and Higgins take on a case that sends Higgins inside a psychiatric hospital.

“Yellowjackets” 9 p.m. Sunday Showtime — The episode’s official description: Relive your youth by hitting the road! Take a roadtrip with your child! Go on vacation with a new friend! Hitchhike, if you must!

“Succession” 9 p.m. Sunday HBO — The title is “Honeymoon States.”

“The Blacklist” 10 p.m. Sunday NBC — The Task Force investigates a series of social media conspiracies that simulate dangerous public attacks.

“Barry” 10 p.m. Sunday HBO (fourth season debut) — Barry is seen losing his mind in jail.

“Waco: The Aftermath” 10 p.m. Sunday Showtime, Paramount (new series) — In the wake of the deadly siege at Waco, Gary Noesner contends with finger pointing and his own guilt; the surviving Branch Davidians arrive in court; a flashback reveals a young Vernon Howell arrives at Mount Carmel, before he would become David Koresh.