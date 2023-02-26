Hit movie ‘Cocaine Bear’ based loosely on real Georgia story

The Associated Press later spoke with Dr. Kenneth Alonso, Georgia’s chief medical examiner at the time. Alonso said the coroner discovered during an autopsy that three or four grams of cocaine were in the bear’s blood stream, though the bear could have consumed even more.

There is no evidence the bear went on to attack any human beings in real life before it died.

“Cocaine Bear,” the movie, is merely screenwriter Jimmy Warden’s “twisted fantasy of what I wish actually happened after the bear did all that cocaine,” he told Variety magazine.

The movie, though set in a small Georgia town, was shot in 2021 instead in Ireland, which like Georgia offers very generous film tax credits.

The CGI bear is the star of the film, but the film also boasts an ensemble cast of recognizable faces including Keri Russell, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Alden Ehrenreich, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Brooklynn Prince and one of the last appearances by the late Ray Liotta. Actress Elizabeth Banks directed and produced the film.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

“Cocaine Bear” is projected to open this weekend north of $20 million in box office gross and should easily exceed its budget of $35 million. So far, critics are all over the map about the movie (a 51% Rotten Tomatoes score) and opening weekend viewers gave it a ho-hum B-minus average grade via Cinema Score.