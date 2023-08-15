BreakingNews
Following Trump indictment, agency moves on investigation of Lt. Gov. Jones

Postponed Atlanta Madonna concert date now set for April 1, 2024

It was originally September 5 at State Farm Arena but an illness pushed all her domestic tour dates back.

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Georgia Entertainment Scene Blog
By
1 hour ago
X

Madonna, who suffered a bacterial infection that landed her in the hospital over the summer, has rescheduled most of her U.S. summer and fall tour dates into late 2023 and 2024.

Her State Farm Arena stop originally scheduled for Sept. 5 is now set for Monday, April 1. Tickets purchased for the Sept. 5 date will be honored. Refunds will be honored at point of purchase.

ExploreMadonna releases statement after health scare; tour to resume in October

A handful of dates on the tour had to be cancelled and a few had to change venues.

The Atlanta concert will be the second-to-last on her tour, which is supposed to celebrate her 40-year career. It will be her first concert appearance in Atlanta since 2016 when she performed at State Farm’s prior incarnation Philips Arena. (Note: she didn’t start that particular concert until 11 p.m.)

The 64-year-old singer had originally planned to start her tour in July but ended up in the intensive care unit instead. “My first thought when I woke up in the hospital was my children. My second thought was that I did not want to disappoint anyone who bought tickets for my tour,” she wrote on Instagram in July.

She will now start the tour in Europe first this fall starting Oct. 14 with four sold-out dates in London. She will begin her domestic tour in December in New York.

About the Author

Follow Rodney Ho on facebookFollow Rodney Ho on twitter

Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Steve Schaefer

HAPPENING NOW
After Trump indictment, some normalcy returns to Fulton courthouse1h ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar

LISTEN: ‘The Trump Indictment’ podcast — ‘The Enterprise’
7h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Cobb tribunal does not recommend firing of teacher over controversial book
1h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

CONTINUING COVERAGE
New Emory head on AMC closure: ‘Could not have come at a worse time’
2h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

CONTINUING COVERAGE
New Emory head on AMC closure: ‘Could not have come at a worse time’
2h ago

COMPLETE COVERAGE: Trump Georgia investigation
The Latest

Credit: WARNER BROS./AP

‘Blind Side’ inspiration Michael Oher claims he was never actually adopted
8h ago
CNN makes first major programming moves since Licht’s departure
21h ago
‘The Vampire Diaries,’ ‘Legacies’ props for sale in Conyers Aug. 16-20
Featured

Credit: AJC file photos

Who’s who in the Georgia Trump indictment
6h ago
In Tuesday AJC ePaper: Exclusive coverage of the Donald Trump indictment
7h ago
Read the Fulton County, Georgia Grand Jury indictment of Donald Trump
15h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top