Postponed Atlanta Madonna concert date now set for April 1, 2024

Madonna, who suffered a bacterial infection that landed her in the hospital over the summer, has rescheduled most of her U.S. summer and fall tour dates into late 2023 and 2024.

Her State Farm Arena stop originally scheduled for Sept. 5 is now set for Monday, April 1. Tickets purchased for the Sept. 5 date will be honored. Refunds will be honored at point of purchase.

A handful of dates on the tour had to be cancelled and a few had to change venues.

The Atlanta concert will be the second-to-last on her tour, which is supposed to celebrate her 40-year career. It will be her first concert appearance in Atlanta since 2016 when she performed at State Farm’s prior incarnation Philips Arena. (Note: she didn’t start that particular concert until 11 p.m.)

The 64-year-old singer had originally planned to start her tour in July but ended up in the intensive care unit instead. “My first thought when I woke up in the hospital was my children. My second thought was that I did not want to disappoint anyone who bought tickets for my tour,” she wrote on Instagram in July.

She will now start the tour in Europe first this fall starting Oct. 14 with four sold-out dates in London. She will begin her domestic tour in December in New York.