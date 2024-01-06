Nigel Lythgoe leaving ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ judge chair after lawsuits

Nigel Lythgoe, long-time judge for Fox’s “So You Think You Can Dance,” is stepping down after two lawsuits were filed accusing him of sexual assault.

Lythgoe has been taping the 18th season of the long-running reality show at Pullman Yards in Atlanta. “So You Think You Can Dance” shot its first 17 seasons in Los Angeles. This is the first time the show has been produced in Georgia.

Paula Abdul, in a lawsuit filed last month, accused Lythgoe of groping and forcibly kissing her in an elevator about 20 years ago when he was an executive producer of “American Idol.” Then two contestants from reality show “All American Girl” filed a second lawsuit earlier this week accusing him of forcibly trying to kiss them after a wrap party more than 20 years.