New ‘The Little Mermaid’ immersive experience coming to Dunwoody June 3

On the heels of a new broad-based Disney Immersive Experience debuting this week in Atlanta, another one focused on “The Little Mermaid” will be coming to nearby Dunwoody a month later.
Created by New York-based CAMP, this experience opens June 3, a week after a new Disney live-action film version of the animated classic comes to theaters. It stars Halle Bailey as Ariel, Melissa McCarthy as Ursula and Javier Bardem as King Triton. The original was released in 1989 and generated $111 million in domestic gross.
The experience promises a 5,300-square-foot undersea world inspired by the movie and created in collaboration with Disney. It will feature live musicians playing songs from the film such as “Under the Sea,” “Part of Your World,” “Kiss the Girl” and “Poor Unfortunate Souls.”
There is a King Triton’s palace, Ariel’s seaside grotto where you can do a scavenger hunt, Ursula’s spooky lair featuring a magic show and a playground themed after an abandoned shipwreck. There will also be a large gift shop with toys, clothing, accessories and a slime creation station. The rest of the space will be used for three party rooms and a performance space for live events.
Tickets start at $29 at camp.com/disney-the-little-mermaid/.
The experience will be at 4500 Olde Perimeter Way in Dunwoody, near a Target, Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse and Crunch Fitness. The space used to be a La-Z-Boy Furniture store.
CAMP has done numerous experiences before including one focused on the film “Encanto” in New York City and a “Mickey and Friends” version in Dallas.
The experience will be there temporarily, but CAMP has not said how long it will be open.
