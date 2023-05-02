BreakingNews
Greenwood acquires digital banking services rival
X

New ‘The Little Mermaid’ immersive experience coming to Dunwoody June 3

Credit: DISNEY

Credit: DISNEY

Georgia Entertainment Scene Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
14 minutes ago

On the heels of a new broad-based Disney Immersive Experience debuting this week in Atlanta, another one focused on “The Little Mermaid” will be coming to nearby Dunwoody a month later.

Created by New York-based CAMP, this experience opens June 3, a week after a new Disney live-action film version of the animated classic comes to theaters. It stars Halle Bailey as Ariel, Melissa McCarthy as Ursula and Javier Bardem as King Triton. The original was released in 1989 and generated $111 million in domestic gross.

The experience promises a 5,300-square-foot undersea world inspired by the movie and created in collaboration with Disney. It will feature live musicians playing songs from the film such as “Under the Sea,” “Part of Your World,” “Kiss the Girl” and “Poor Unfortunate Souls.”

There is a King Triton’s palace, Ariel’s seaside grotto where you can do a scavenger hunt, Ursula’s spooky lair featuring a magic show and a playground themed after an abandoned shipwreck. There will also be a large gift shop with toys, clothing, accessories and a slime creation station. The rest of the space will be used for three party rooms and a performance space for live events.

Credit: CAMP

Credit: CAMP

Tickets start at $29 at camp.com/disney-the-little-mermaid/.

The experience will be at 4500 Olde Perimeter Way in Dunwoody, near a Target, Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse and Crunch Fitness. The space used to be a La-Z-Boy Furniture store.

CAMP has done numerous experiences before including one focused on the film “Encanto” in New York City and a “Mickey and Friends” version in Dallas.

The experience will be there temporarily, but CAMP has not said how long it will be open.

About the Author

Follow Rodney Ho on facebookFollow Rodney Ho on twitter

Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.

Editors' Picks

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

DeKalb police at scene of fatal shooting near Stone Mountain 42m ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

BREAKING: Greenwood acquires digital banking services rival
13m ago

Credit: RICHARD DUCREE/NETFLIX

Writers strike begins as talks close without resolution at deadline
1h ago

AJC SPRING DINING GUIDE: Welcome to the best of baking in metro Atlanta
30m ago

AJC SPRING DINING GUIDE: Welcome to the best of baking in metro Atlanta
30m ago

Krystal Restaurants bought for second time since 2019
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: PEACOCK/OXYGEN

Taye Diggs starring in new BET+ series ‘Love & Murder: Atlanta Playboy’
1h ago
Writers strike begins as talks close without resolution at deadline
1h ago
Jermaine Dupri says Freaknik doc is ‘a story about the South in Atlanta’
22h ago
Featured

When will I get my Georgia tax rebate for 2023?
23h ago
When are the 2023 college graduation ceremonies in Georgia?
21h ago
What Falcons’ NFC South rivals did in 2023 NFL draft
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top