New ‘The Little Mermaid’ immersive experience coming to Dunwoody June 3

The experience promises a 5,300-square-foot undersea world inspired by the movie and created in collaboration with Disney. It will feature live musicians playing songs from the film such as “Under the Sea,” “Part of Your World,” “Kiss the Girl” and “Poor Unfortunate Souls.”

There is a King Triton’s palace, Ariel’s seaside grotto where you can do a scavenger hunt, Ursula’s spooky lair featuring a magic show and a playground themed after an abandoned shipwreck. There will also be a large gift shop with toys, clothing, accessories and a slime creation station. The rest of the space will be used for three party rooms and a performance space for live events.