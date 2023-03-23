X

New Disney Immersive Experience coming to Atlanta in May

Credit: DISNEY IMMERS

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
A new Disney immersive experience is coming to Atlanta on May 1 in a former industrial corridor between Buckhead and Midtown.

At 159 Armour Drive, the “Immersive Disney Animation” show will open at the new Armour Yard development and will be there for several months as a temporary exhibit.

This is the first time the Toronto-based company Lighthouse Immersive has come to Atlanta. While shows about artists like Claude Monet and Vincent Van Gogh are public domain, Lighthouse signed a deal with Walt Disney Animation Studios, who helped put the show together.

About 45 different Disney films covering the past century are featured in the experience including “Encanto,” “Zootopia,” “Frozen,” “The Lion King,” “Peter Pan” and “Pinocchio.”

“We had access to their entire library of animated films,” said Corey Ross, producer and founder of Lighthouse Immersive Studios, in an interview with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Since December, Lighthouse has been rolling out Disney immersive experiences in multiple cities including Toronto, Nashville, Detroit and Boston. Atlanta will be the 12th city.

The exhibit takes about 90 minutes and is broken down into two parts.

Tickets start at $29.99 and go on sale March 30 at lighthouseimmersive.com/disney.

The first part provides a behind-the-scenes look at how animators put these movies together.

The second part is the immersive room narrated by Octavia Spencer and can fit up to 500 people.

In a review on Boston.com, a writer explains that it “unfolds more like a film, with a distinct beginning, middle, and end. Sitting in the middle of the room, you’ll be able to watch as characters move from one wall to the next, and the floor shimmers with interactive visuals.”

Credit: KYLE FLUBACKER

Ross said “at times you’re flying in the air with Peter Pan. Other times you go on a trip on the railroad in ‘Zootopia’ or the Casita in ‘Encanto’ or the ice castle in ‘Frozen.’”

There is a moment when thousands of bubbles flow through the room.

“We’ve created a show that could be a great date night or outing for grandparents as well as children,” Ross said. “It is a multi-generational show, which is something for everyone.”

Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between.

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

