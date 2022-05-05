Netflix renews metro Atlanta-shot ‘Sweet Magnolias’ for a third season

The show returned for its second season in early February and was one of the top 10 streaming original series the entire month, according to Nielsen.

[Spoilers ahead}: The series ended season two with Maddie, Helen and Dana Sue mourning the death of Miss Frances (Cindy Karr). At the funeral, Ryan (Michael Shenefelt) shocks Helen (who’s now in a relationship with Erik, played by Dion Johnstone) with a marriage proposal. Maddie finds out her ex-husband Bill (Chris Klein) is the biological dad of Isaac (Chris Medlin) while also learning about the dark past of her love interest Cal (Justin Bruening).

Netflix recently ended four seasons of “Ozark,” which was shot largely in metro Atlanta, and two seasons of “Raising Dion,” which was also produced in the area but was canceled last month.