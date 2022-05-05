BreakingNews
Day care bus overturns near DeKalb County elementary school
Netflix renews metro Atlanta-shot ‘Sweet Magnolias’ for a third season

Georgia Entertainment Scene Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
26 minutes ago

While Netflix recently has been canceling shows left and right, feel-good drama “Sweet Magnolias” managed to evade the ax and just received a third season.

The series, shot in metro Atlanta largely around Covington, is set in a small South Carolina town called Serenity.

Variety broke the news.

Based on Sherryl Woods’ series of novels, “Sweet Magnolias” follows three thirtysomething lifelong best friends Maddie (JoAnna Garcia Swisher), Dana Sue (Brooke Elliott) and Helen (Heather Headley) as they juggle relationships, family and careers.

>> RELATED: My 2020 story on why ‘Sweet Magnolias’ became a breakout hit

The show returned for its second season in early February and was one of the top 10 streaming original series the entire month, according to Nielsen.

[Spoilers ahead}: The series ended season two with Maddie, Helen and Dana Sue mourning the death of Miss Frances (Cindy Karr). At the funeral, Ryan (Michael Shenefelt) shocks Helen (who’s now in a relationship with Erik, played by Dion Johnstone) with a marriage proposal. Maddie finds out her ex-husband Bill (Chris Klein) is the biological dad of Isaac (Chris Medlin) while also learning about the dark past of her love interest Cal (Justin Bruening).

Netflix recently ended four seasons of “Ozark,” which was shot largely in metro Atlanta, and two seasons of “Raising Dion,” which was also produced in the area but was canceled last month.

