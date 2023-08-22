Georgian ‘Bachelorette’ Charity Lawson picks beau, joins ‘Dancing With the Stars’

Her runner-up will be the next ‘Bachelor’

Credit: ABC

Credit: ABC

Georgia Entertainment Scene Blog
By
28 minutes ago
X

Sweet Georgia native Charity Lawson, star of this season of ‘The Bachelorette,” has picked her man: integrative medicine specialist Dotun Olubeko.

“There is so much we experienced from our first kiss at the mansion all the way to conquering our fears 200 feet in the air, running through New Orleans, and most importantly, falling in love,” Dotun told Charity in the final episode that aired Monday on ABC. “You have been able to make me feel so incredibly special. You’ve made me feel adored and validated and wanted. And to receive that from a woman of your caliber, I don’t think you’ll ever understand what that means to me, but I’m certain that I want to spend the rest of my life showing you. 100 percent.”

Charity told him: “You made me feel alive. You made me believe in love again. You made me feel so valued and so seen. I see you as my husband. I see you as my future. I see it so clear and I don’t have any doubts. I love you so much.”

And good news: After three-plus months of keeping their engagement under wraps, they were able to announce Monday that they remain together.

“We’ve anticipated this moment,” Charity said during the “After the Rose” special. “Just to be free and in public, to live lives normally. This is everything.”

During the finale, which was taped in April, Lawson chose Doten over tennis pro Joey Graziadei, who got a nice consolation prize: he will be the “Bachelor” for the show’s 28th season.

Lawson, a child and family therapist who grew up in Columbus and now lives in Auburn, Alabama, also announced she will be joining the next season of “Dancing With the Stars,” which returns to ABC this fall after a season on Disney+.

In an interview with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution last month after she had trimmed the list of 25 bachelors to 10, she said this about Dotun: “I like his sincerity. Every time we’re having a conversation, the way he speaks, he speaks with such conviction. I don’t have to question his intentions.”

About the Author

Follow Rodney Ho on facebookFollow Rodney Ho on twitter

Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.

Editors' Picks

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

CONTINUING COVERAGE
Atlanta training center opponents slam city’s petition verification plan14m ago

Credit: Cassidy Alexander

Cobb removes ‘sexually explicit’ books from school libraries
1h ago

Georgia Jan. 6 defendant arrested in Florida on DUI charge
2h ago

Credit: Christina Matacotta

No-bid Hartsfield-Jackson Plane Train contract ‘risky,’ audit says
1h ago

Credit: Christina Matacotta

No-bid Hartsfield-Jackson Plane Train contract ‘risky,’ audit says
1h ago

Credit: File photo

Lawrenceville man dies after being pulled from Lake Lanier
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: Nicole Weingart/NBC

‘Voice’ winner Bryce Leatherwood performing free Woodstock hometown concert
2h ago
CBS’ “Superfan” reality show features multiple Atlantans
23h ago
How Dragon Con is handling its celebrity panels with the actors strike
Featured

Credit: AP

First Republican candidate debate: How to watch
5h ago
Trump and the other Georgia defendants will surrender at Fulton County jail
Georgia is facing days of dangerous heat. Here’s what you need to know
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top