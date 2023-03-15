Georgia’s Charity Lawson the newest ‘Bachelorette’

“I’ve waited forever to find the love of my life, and it blows my mind that I could meet my person and be engaged and literally have my happily ever after,” she told host Jesse Palmer. “I can’t wait to show little girls that look like me that being in a position like this is possible.”

Lawson, a child and family therapist out of Columbus who graduated from Auburn University, made it to hometown dates with the current “Bachelor” Zach Shallcross. He met her parents and she said she was falling in love with him. But he didn’t move forward with her on Monday.