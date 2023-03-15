X

Georgia’s Charity Lawson the newest ‘Bachelorette’

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
29 minutes ago

Georgia’s Charity Lawson was named the 20th “Bachelorette” on Tuesday night during a special “The Bachelor: Women Tell All.”

“I’ve waited forever to find the love of my life, and it blows my mind that I could meet my person and be engaged and literally have my happily ever after,” she told host Jesse Palmer. “I can’t wait to show little girls that look like me that being in a position like this is possible.”

Lawson, a child and family therapist out of Columbus who graduated from Auburn University, made it to hometown dates with the current “Bachelor” Zach Shallcross. He met her parents and she said she was falling in love with him. But he didn’t move forward with her on Monday.

The spinoff show is in its 20th season and will air this summer.

This is the second Georgian to have been “The Bachelorette.” Andi Dorfman, a former assistant district attorney in Fulton County, took part in “The Bachelor” in 2014 and was then named “The Bachelorette.” She ultimately chose former UGA Bulldog Josh Murray and they were briefly engaged. But the relationship fell apart and she wrote a tell-all book about it, calling him an “emotional abuser.”

Dorfman, now 35, moved to New York City for several years but recently got engaged to Blaine Hart in March 2022 and moved to Greenville, South Carolina.

On an Instagram Q&A, she explained how she met Hart: “Well, it’s a long story. I met Blaine at a party back in college when one of our mutual friends had brought him and his friends down to Atlanta. Long story short, I thought Blaine was really cute, but he didn’t talk to me and I didn’t see him again for, drum roll, please… 15 years. Then last summer, we were both in Italy separately and ran into each other. Now we’ve been together ever since!”

They are planning a wedding this year.

