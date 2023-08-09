Fox 5′s ‘Portia’ picked up by Fox Soul for second season

FOX Soul has renewed the Atlanta-based lifestyle show “Portia” for a second season.

Hosted by Fox 5′s Porta Bruner, the half-hour daily show airs at 1 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. daily on Fox 5 in Atlanta and at 7 p.m. weekdays on Fox Soul.

“Following a successful first season, it was a no-brainer to bring ‘Portia’ back and expand with an extra half-hour,” said D’Artagnan Bebel, general manager and programming chief at Fox Soul, in a press release. “Portia’s distinctive voice, authenticity, and commitment to spreading positivity have proven to resonate with our audience and we share their excitement for her return this fall.“

Bruner, who has worked at Fox 5 (WAGA-TV) for 20 years, debuted the show last fall out of Fox 5′s main studios in Atlanta. Her target audience is Black women and covers topics such as faith, family issues, health, fitness, diet and community issues.

“This second season is really a dream come true,” Bruner said, “not just for a storyteller committed to changing the narrative of Black women but also for the women and men who’ve discovered that ‘Portia’ is the lifestyle show to turn to for powerful conversations about the faith, resilience and triumph of Black people.”

Before starting the show, Bruner was Fox 5′s noon anchor and evening reporter. A Howard University graduate, she previously worked at stations in Norfolk, Virginia, and Jackson, Mississippi.