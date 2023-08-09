BreakingNews
UPDATE | Man in custody after shots fired near Grady Hospital in Atlanta

Fox 5′s ‘Portia’ picked up by Fox Soul for second season

Host Portia Bruner shoots the lifestyle program out of Fox 5′s Atlanta studios.

Credit: Fox 5

Credit: Fox 5

Georgia Entertainment Scene Blog
By
15 minutes ago
X

FOX Soul has renewed the Atlanta-based lifestyle show “Portia” for a second season.

Hosted by Fox 5′s Porta Bruner, the half-hour daily show airs at 1 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. daily on Fox 5 in Atlanta and at 7 p.m. weekdays on Fox Soul.

“Following a successful first season, it was a no-brainer to bring ‘Portia’ back and expand with an extra half-hour,” said D’Artagnan Bebel, general manager and programming chief at Fox Soul, in a press release. “Portia’s distinctive voice, authenticity, and commitment to spreading positivity have proven to resonate with our audience and we share their excitement for her return this fall.“

Bruner, who has worked at Fox 5 (WAGA-TV) for 20 years, debuted the show last fall out of Fox 5′s main studios in Atlanta. Her target audience is Black women and covers topics such as faith, family issues, health, fitness, diet and community issues.

“This second season is really a dream come true,” Bruner said, “not just for a storyteller committed to changing the narrative of Black women but also for the women and men who’ve discovered that ‘Portia’ is the lifestyle show to turn to for powerful conversations about the faith, resilience and triumph of Black people.”

Before starting the show, Bruner was Fox 5′s noon anchor and evening reporter. A Howard University graduate, she previously worked at stations in Norfolk, Virginia, and Jackson, Mississippi.

About the Author

Follow Rodney Ho on facebookFollow Rodney Ho on twitter

Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Chris Joyner

NEW FINDINGS
Metro Atlanta population hits new high water mark42m ago

UPDATE
Man in custody after shots fired near Grady Hospital in Atlanta
29m ago

Credit: Cassidy Alexander

DeKalb Schools weapons detection rollout: ‘Successful’ with some exceptions
1h ago

Georgia teacher pension vendor’s data hacked by Russian cybercrooks
1h ago

Georgia teacher pension vendor’s data hacked by Russian cybercrooks
1h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Children account for 71% of Georgians losing Medicaid because of red tape
3h ago
The Latest

Credit: PUBLICITY PHOTOS/AP

Dragon Con 2023 celebrities: Nathan Fillion, Paul Bettany, George Takei
8h ago
INTERVIEW: Everclear’s Art Alexakis on multiple sclerosis, sobriety
Fundraiser set for radio vet Steve McCoy suffering from Parkinson’s
Featured

Credit: Courtesy of Southern Poverty Law Center

5 things to know: Cobb teacher faces hearing Thursday over divisive book
9h ago
For rural Georgia families, accessing services for autism is ‘a full-time job’
Atlanta events to mark this week's 50th anniversary of Hip-Hop, including a big free...
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top