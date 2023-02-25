X
Depeche Mode finally adds Atlanta date at State Farm Arena

Credit: TNS

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
In the group’s third round of dates for its current tour, Depeche Mode finally added Atlanta to its itinerary, coming to State Farm Arena Oct. 15.

It’s been a solid decade since the recent Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees last performed in Atlanta in fall 2013 at Lakewood Amphitheatre.

The new wave British band recently performed on “Late Night with Stephen Colbert” and its song “Never Let Me Down” is featured in the HBO hit series “The Last of Us.” During its heyday in the 1980s and early 1990s, the band released a slew of classic albums with hit songs including “Just Can’t Get Enough,” “Everything Counts,” “Personal Jesus” and “Enjoy the Silence.”

Tickets go on sale on Wednesday March 1 on Ticketmaster. Prices have not been released but in Sacramento, California, the standard prices range from $85.50 to $275.50. Many of the venues appear to be sold out already so expect tickets to disappear quickly and third-party pricing to be steep.

Depeche Mode just released a studio single, “Ghosts Again,” and will release “Memento Mori,” its 15th studio album, on March 24.

Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.

