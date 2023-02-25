Depeche Mode finally adds Atlanta date at State Farm Arena

It’s been a solid decade since the recent Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees last performed in Atlanta in fall 2013 at Lakewood Amphitheatre.

The new wave British band recently performed on “Late Night with Stephen Colbert” and its song “Never Let Me Down” is featured in the HBO hit series “The Last of Us.” During its heyday in the 1980s and early 1990s, the band released a slew of classic albums with hit songs including “Just Can’t Get Enough,” “Everything Counts,” “Personal Jesus” and “Enjoy the Silence.”