Anthony Mackie, Morena Baccarin in Atlanta for post-apocalyptic thriller ‘Elevation’

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
54 minutes ago

Anthony Mackie and Morena Baccarin have been in Atlanta to shoot a new post-apocalyptic thriller “Elevation.”

The movie is set in the Rocky Mountains and centers on a single father and two women as they must face a perilous journey against monstrous creatures in an attempt to save a child’s life.

Part of the film was shot in Colorado late last year. “Elevation” is set to be released in 2024, according to Deadline.com.

Mackie, 44, has been busy in Georgia. He recently shot upcoming Marvel movie “Captain America: New World Order” here and parts of the Disney+ series “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” locally in 2019 and 2020.

His next film, Netflix family drama “We Have a Ghost,” is coming out next week.

Baccarin, 43, has credits such as “Deadpool,” Showtime’s “Homeland” and the recent NBC show “The Endgame.”

Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.

