‘American Idol” notes: Ryan Seacrest selling $85 million L.A. home; Kelly Clarkson gains primary custody of children; Fantasia is pregnant

Ryan Seacrest Selling Beverly Hills Home for $85 Million Anthony Barcelo, Barcelo Photography

***

Kelly Clarkson performs during the Billboard Music Awards held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. (Andrew Gombert/Los Angeles Times/TNS) Credit: TNS Credit: TNS

Kelly Clarkson was granted primary physical custody of her two children, according to People magazine.

Her ex-husband, music manager Brandon Blackstock is requesting $436,000 a month in spousal and child support, said People, citing an anonymous source. Of that $301,000 would be for him and $135,000 for the children.

He is also requesting $2 million for attorney’s fees.

Clarkson filed for divorce in June after seven years of marriage.

Blackstock is based primarily in Montana while Clarkson works out of Los Angeles, where she tapes her talk show “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” seen locally on WSB-TV at 10 a.m. weekdays.

Clarkson has not talked in any great detail on what happened between her and Blackstock. When her show returned for season two in September, she gave her fans a brief explanation:

“Definitely didn’t see anything coming that came, but what I’m dealing with is hard — it involves more than just my heart, it involves a lot of little hearts,” she said. “We know the best thing here is to protect our children and their little hearts. So, I’m usually very open, and I usually talk about everything, but in this case, I will talk a little bit here and there about how it affects me personally, but probably won’t go too far into it because I’m a mama bear and my kids come first.”

***

Carrie Underwood performs during her holiday special "My Gift: A Christmas Special from Carrie Underwood," premiering Dec. 3 on HBO Max. (HBO Max via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Carrie Underwood, whose Christmas special will be available on HBO Max Dec. 3, revealed in a first-person essay in Guideposts magazine that she almost didn’t go to Hollywood season four to compete in “American Idol.”

The Oklahoma native had never flown in a plane before. She had a major moment of terror as her parents drove her to the airport.

“I realized I’d forgotten lip liner,” she wrote. “We stopped at a grocery store, and Mom dashed inside to buy some. All at once, it was just too much. Going out to Los Angeles by myself, competing with all those other people who were so talented. I burst into tears.”

“My dad turned to me in the backseat. ‘Carrie,’ he said, ‘We can go home right now, and we don’t ever have to talk about it again,’” she continued. “I took a deep breath. ‘No,’ I said at last. ‘I’ll go.’”

***

“American Idol” will return for its 19th season and fourth season on ABC on February 14, 2021. That is about the same time as a year ago so the number of episodes will end up being about the same. Last year, “Idol” ran 16 episodes. Back in the show’s heyday, Fox would air at least 30. Season 3 consisted of 44!

***

Fantasia Barrino-Taylor performs during the funeral service for Aretha Franklin at Greater Grace Temple, Friday, Aug. 31, 2018, in Detroit. Franklin died Aug. 16, 2018 of pancreatic cancer at the age of 76. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) Credit: Paul Sancya Credit: Paul Sancya

Season 3 winner Fantasia is pregnant with her husband Kendall Taylor.

They announced the news during an Instagram Live last week while 36-year-old Fantasia was talking about fertility challenges. She referenced a Bible story about Rachel and then showed off her baby bump.

Kendall kissed his wife’s belly and said: “Listen to me, a little Taylor baby on the way in these streets.”

Fantasia has children from previous relationships: Dallas Xavier, 8, and Zion Quari, 19.

***

Gabby Barrett performed “The First Noel” on the annual ABC special “CMA Country Christmas,” which aired Monday.

And during the ABC “Disney Holiday Sing-a-long” special, hosted by Seacrest and also airing Monday, Adam Lambert sang “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas.”

***

How “Idol” alums are doing on the radio airplay charts, via Mediabase 24/7:

Gabby Barrett “I Hope,” #2 Hot AC, #3 top 40

Danny Gokey “Love God Love People,” #10 Christian AC

Mandisa “You Keep Hope Alive” #14 Christian AC

Kelly Clarkson with Brett Eldredge “Under the Mistletoe” #12 AC (new songs only)

Carrie Underwood with John Legend “Hallelujah” #13 AC

***

Here are some of Clarkson’s recent performances on her show:

She dueted “Silent Night” with Tori Kelly:

Here she is doing Linda Ronstadt’s “Blue Bayou.”

Here is Justin Bieber’s “Sorry.”

And here is a very austere version of Lady A’s “Need You Know.”

Finally, this is Clarkson’s take on Keane’s “Somewhere Only We Know.”