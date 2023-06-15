Actor Jon Hamm in podcast slathers praise on Atlanta

On Bill Maher’s podcast “Club Random,” actor Jon Hamm lavished praise upon the city of Atlanta, where he has shot multiple movies.

About one hour and five minutes into the conversation, Hamm and host Maher were talking about how the South has evolved over the years and attracts plenty of folks from other parts of the country.

“I shot five movies in a row in Atlanta,” Hamm said. “Atlanta has the United States’ headquarters of Porsche, Mercedes-Benz, Delta, Coca-Cola … and like two other huge, multinational corporations. And then Georgia Tech University, Emory University, Georgia State University, all within Atlanta.”

He then complimented the food scene as well as the city’s diversity.

“And you go out to dinner in Atlanta: there’s world-class food, there’s great restaurants, there’s fun bars, there’s beautiful music and art museums, the whole thing. And it’s not like in New York or L.A. It’s actually like Black people and white people go to the same places.”

“I’m seeing that too,” said Maher, who tours all over the country when not doing his HBO show “Real Time With Bill Maher,” which is dark right now due to the writers strike.

Hamm: “The reason is because they all have great jobs.”

Hamm, 52, has shot “Richard Jewell” (2020), “Tag” (2018), “Baby Driver” (2017) and “Keeping Up With the Joneses” (2016) in metro Atlanta.