X

Actor Jon Hamm in podcast slathers praise on Atlanta

Credit: WARNER BROTEH

Credit: WARNER BROTEH

Georgia Entertainment Scene Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
42 minutes ago
He complimented the city’s diversity and food to Bill Maher.

On Bill Maher’s podcast “Club Random,” actor Jon Hamm lavished praise upon the city of Atlanta, where he has shot multiple movies.

About one hour and five minutes into the conversation, Hamm and host Maher were talking about how the South has evolved over the years and attracts plenty of folks from other parts of the country.

“I shot five movies in a row in Atlanta,” Hamm said. “Atlanta has the United States’ headquarters of Porsche, Mercedes-Benz, Delta, Coca-Cola … and like two other huge, multinational corporations. And then Georgia Tech University, Emory University, Georgia State University, all within Atlanta.”

He then complimented the food scene as well as the city’s diversity.

“And you go out to dinner in Atlanta: there’s world-class food, there’s great restaurants, there’s fun bars, there’s beautiful music and art museums, the whole thing. And it’s not like in New York or L.A. It’s actually like Black people and white people go to the same places.”

“I’m seeing that too,” said Maher, who tours all over the country when not doing his HBO show “Real Time With Bill Maher,” which is dark right now due to the writers strike.

Hamm: “The reason is because they all have great jobs.”

Hamm, 52, has shot “Richard Jewell” (2020), “Tag” (2018), “Baby Driver” (2017) and “Keeping Up With the Joneses” (2016) in metro Atlanta.

About the Author

Follow Rodney Ho on facebookFollow Rodney Ho on twitter

Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.

Editors' Picks

Fulton County plans to build its own police training academy2h ago

WEATHER UPDATE: More storms on the way, but severe weather risk remains low
39m ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Traveling to Florida a felony? Georgians could be impacted by new law
2h ago

Credit: Henri Hollis

Cops: Man kidnapped in SE Atlanta escapes attackers in Buckhead
12h ago

Credit: Henri Hollis

Cops: Man kidnapped in SE Atlanta escapes attackers in Buckhead
12h ago

Analysis: Trump’s Miami arraignment could provide roadmap for Fulton
29m ago
The Latest

INTERVIEW: Larry the Cable Guy has cut his stand-up dates by 90% since 2015
14h ago
Chioma and the Atlanta Drum Academy get Golden Buzzer on ‘America’s Got Talent’
20h ago
BRIEFS: ‘Atlanta & Co.’s’ Christine Pullara, WABE’s Scott Woelfel, Will Packer
Featured

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

Small Georgia city will keep huge chicken, but it won't have topiary
Recap of Trump in federal court | AJC reporting from Miami
Learning by example: ‘That’s what dads are for’
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top