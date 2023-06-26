X

Princess Leia’s white gown from ‘A New Hope’ final scene to be auctioned

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
19 minutes ago

Carrie Fisher’s iconic Princess Leia character is famous for a few outfits, including the one she wore as she presented medals to Han Solo and Luke Skywalker at the end of “Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope.”

All of those costumes were assumed lost forever, but the white gown with the flowy sleeves and metallic belt was recently found and restored, and it’s about to be sold at auction.

“This historically significant piece is the only Princess Leia costume known to still exist from the original film,” Propstore Auction wrote about the dress on its website.

“The regal costume is symbolic of the princess’ royal lineage and commanding presence. Like Leia’s hooded dress from the film, the ceremonial gown was again crafted completely in white fabric. This was a deliberate choice on the part of creator Lucas to signify the purity and beauty of Leia’s character,” it wrote.

After being discovered in an attic, restoration of the dress was conducted by professional textile conservators in London over an eight-month period.

Lot No. 404′s opening bid is set at $500,000, so you might want to start liquidating some assets. Propstore expects the garment could sell for as much as $2 million.

The auction will take place on June 28.

