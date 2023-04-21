X

Peacock drops teaser for John Wick prequel series

In the words of Winston, ‘Welcome to The Continental. We do hope you enjoy your stay’

With the final chapter of the John Wick series currently in theaters, Peacock is returning to the place where it all began in an original miniseries, “The Continental: From the World of John Wick.” A teaser trailer for the prequel series was released this week.

The Continental is a sort of holy ground for assassins in the world of John Wick. Every fan knows there’s no bloodshed on the grounds. Even if your target is staying there, they’re off limits.

What the teaser lacks in dialogue, it makes up for with smoky, noir-style fight scenes and plenty of mysterious Continental coins, all accompanied by Donna Summers 1976 hit “I Feel Love.”

According to Deadline, the show is shot from the point of view of a younger Winston Scott (played by Colin Woodell) as he tries to take control of the hotel.

The John Wick franchise started in 2014. When dangerous men break into Wick’s house to steal his vintage car, they kill his puppy — a gift from his recently deceased wife — setting off a quest for revenge that leads to a Russian mobster.

In the years since then, we’ve seen Wick pulled repeatedly from retirement and forced to take on missions. In addition to the new prequel series on Peacock, producers are already teasing a final installment of the film series, which was reportedly shot at the same time as “Chapter 4,” as well as a spinoff movie, “Ballerina,” which is expected next year.

“I love playing the role,” Keanu Reeves told Good Morning America. “I love the ‘John Wick’ world.”

“The Continental” debuts on Peacock in September 2023.

