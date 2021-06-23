Beloved Roswell street festival returns next month

The free monthly Alive in Roswell street festival is back with a shortened 2021 session.
Beginning July 15, Alive in Roswell will be held on the third Thursday of every month. It will run through October.
From 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., attendees can enjoy live music and visit local vendors on Canton Street, the East Alley, and at the Roswell Town Square.
“Hosted by the City of Roswell, Alive in Roswell offers unique opportunities for sponsors and vendors to showcase their businesses and services and their commitment to the community to thousands of residents and visitors,” the event page said.
The annual block party offers quality food and local beer. Vendors for 2021′s festival will be announced online. Past vendors have included food trucks such as Bento Bus and Not As Famous Cookie Co.
“I would say my favorite part is just being amongst people I know that I live around, but I actually don’t know. But we all live in the same area and, obviously, we care about the same things,” a past attendee said in a promotional video.
The affair is family-friendly and dog-friendly. Some of the past activities have included kids’ games and entertainment. There has also been plenty of dog treats available.
Updated parking information will be available soon.
5 p.m.- 9 p.m.
July 15, Aug. 19, Sept. 16 and Oct. 21
Roswell Historic District