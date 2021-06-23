First Powder Springs Carnival on July 1-4 precedes SpringsFest’s return

The carnival will operate from 5 to 10 p.m. on July 1 and 2 and 2 to 11 p.m. on July 3 and 4.

Admission is free, but tickets must be purchased at the park for the rides and games.

Individual tickets are $1 (rides take $3 to $5).

Bulk tickets also are available, with wristbands for unlimited rides on the day of the event.

The cost for the wristbands is $25 on Thursday and $30 each on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Then just across the railroad tracks at Thurman Springs Park (4485 Pineview Drive), the city of Powder Springs also will host the return of SpringsFest, the annual July 4th festival presented in partnership with the Powder Springs Business Group.

Festivities will begin at noon on July 4, with live on-stage performances organized by Nu Star Maker Performing Arts & Talent Management.

Other activities will include face painting, bouncy houses, game trucks and food/drink vendors.

No outside food and drinks or coolers will be allowed since attendees are encouraged to purchase from local businesses at the event.

“SpringsFest is an annual event since 2017. It’s been a hit each year, and it’s grown each year since its inception. It’s gotten bigger and better, and the citizens absolutely love it,” Lust said. “When you mention SpringsFest, their eyes light up and they say, ‘Oh yes, we’re looking forward to that.’”

SpringsFest will culminate at 9:30 p.m. with a fireworks show.

Managed by Ricketts Rhodes Events, the Powder Springs Carnival and SpringsFest will be designed to ensure an exciting independence weekend for residents of Powder Springs and surrounding communities.

“For those who have enjoyed going to the county fair with their family and friends, we’re thrilled to awaken the excitement that the fair has come to town. And for the younger generation, we’re eager to help them build lifelong memories in their hometown,” said Petergaye Rhodes with Ricketts Rhodes Events.

Event attendees are encouraged to take Uber or Lyft to the designated carpool/shuttle drop-off at the Seven Springs Museum, 4355 Marietta St., Powder Springs.

A portion of proceeds for SpringsFest will benefit the Kiwanis of Greater South Cobb, Powder Springs Youth Foundation and Powder Springs Community Task Force.

SpringsFest sponsors include GreyStone Power, Croy Engineering, Greener Pastures, Paran Homes, Norfolk Southern, Colonial Pipeline, Zaxby’s, Gregory Doyle Calhoun & Rogers Attorneys, United Community Bank and Farmers Insurance.

Information: 404-954-2576, SpringsFest at SpringsFest4th.com or Carnival at RickettsRhodes.com