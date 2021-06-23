Independence Day Parade on July 3 hosted by Marietta

On July 3, the city of Marietta will host its annual Fourth in the Park Festival from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. with a parade and a celebration on the Marietta Square, concluding with fireworks.
Sponsors are Fontis Water, 94.9 The Bull, JRM Management Services Inc. and Superior Plumbing.
The event will include free concerts, an arts and crafts show, food, a Kid’s Zone and a fireworks finale.
Starting at 10 a.m., the Let Freedom Ring Parade will begin at Roswell Street Baptist Church, continue west on Roswell Street, north on East Park Square past Glover Park, down Cherokee Street and end at North Marietta Parkway.
Among the parade entries are marching bands, civic organizations, beauty queens and local businesses.
“The Essential Worker” will serve as this year’s Grand Marshal for the parade.
The arts and crafts show, food concessions and carnival games will continue from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on the Marietta Square.
Temporary road closures:
- Roswell Street west of Cobb Parkway: closed for the parade from 9:15 a.m. until the parade ends around 12:15 p.m.
- North, South, East and West Park Square around the Marietta Square: closed the entire day for the festival.
Event Schedule:
- 10 a.m. - Let Freedom Ring Parade
- 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. - Festival: arts & crafts, Kid’s Zone, festival food, free concerts
- Noon - Concert featuring Scott Thompson
- 2 p.m. - Bell Ringing Ceremony
- 2:30 p.m. - Concert featuring Atlanta Concert Band
- 7 p.m. - Concert featuring Scott Thompson
- 8-9:30 p.m. - Concert featuring Bogey and the Viceroy
- Dark - Fireworks Show
Information: Marietta’s Parks and Recreation Department at 770-794-5601, mariettaga.gov