Kennesaw plans return of Salute to America Celebration

From 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on the Main Street Stage, the Paul Hand Band will perform rock and pop music from the ’60s, ’70s, ’80s and ’90s.

The School of Rock East Cobb House Band will perform on the Depot Park Stage from 6 p.m. to 7:15 p.m.

From 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., BAND X, a party rock band based in Atlanta, will top off the evening’s performances on the Depot Park Stage.

The evening will conclude with a fireworks finale - visible from Depot Park and along Main Street - at 9:30 p.m.

For table reservations, a six-foot rectangular table - in front of the Depot Stage - can be reserved for $75.

Each table seats six persons (chairs included).

The limited number of tables will be reserved on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Tables will be assigned randomly, but location preferences and/or other special requests can be made.

Table reservations are available on CivicRec at bit.ly/3vgnt2t.

For more information, call Kennesaw Parks & Recreation at 770-422-9714 or visit KennesawJuly3.com.

For all ages, the Kennesaw Parks & Rec’s Kid’s Parade will be held from noon to 1 p.m. July 3 in the Commemorative Park and will walk down Main Street, ending behind City Hall.

Parade participants are welcome to dress up and decorate their strollers, wagons or bicycles with a red, white and blue theme but use no motorized vehicles.

Parents must accompany their children for the entirety of the parade.

Register for free at bit.ly/3gvdBN3.

For “Salute to America” and later Pigs & Peaches, Kennesaw Parks & Rec is seeking vendors who may apply at ow.ly/NFN350EOPOO.