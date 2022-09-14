ajc logo
X

OPINION: HBCUs are good for your health

Spelman College freshman and roommates Sydney Dinkins (left) and Jashonti Wilson pose on campus in August. For Black students, attending an HBCU may be life-preserving, according to a 2020 study from Ohio State University. HBCU attendance was associated with a 35% reduction of midlife metabolic syndrome among all college-educated Black Americans. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Combined ShapeCaption
Spelman College freshman and roommates Sydney Dinkins (left) and Jashonti Wilson pose on campus in August. For Black students, attending an HBCU may be life-preserving, according to a 2020 study from Ohio State University. HBCU attendance was associated with a 35% reduction of midlife metabolic syndrome among all college-educated Black Americans. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Real Life with Nedra Rhone
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago
Black students discuss why attending historically black college and university was right choice

Kyla Emory’s first introduction to a historically black college and university (HBCU) came from watching reruns of “A Different World.” That spinoff of “The Cosby Show” set at a fictional HBCU left her dreaming of attending a predominantly Black college.

But years later, when she began actively considering her higher education, she put that dream on the back burner.

“I heard about how HBCUs don’t get as much money and may not prepare you for the real world,” said Emory, 18, a Chicago-area native.

Still, she applied and was accepted to Spelman College, Howard and Hampton Universities along with 12 other elite schools including Dartmouth, Georgetown and Northwestern.

ExploreHBCUs: A threatened heritage

During campus visits to several of the predominately white institutions (PWIs), Emory talked to Black students about the decision she faced. “Each one of them told me to go to Spelman,” Emory said. Even the dean of one PWI advised her that if she didn’t attend that institution, her next best option was Spelman. So, she resurrected her middle school dream and moved south to Atlanta.

“I felt like Spelman was a place that I could call home. On the other campuses … I didn’t see anyone who looked like me. Here, all you see is yourself and you see yourself in different forms,” she said.

Black students are clear on the reasons they have chosen to attend an HBCU over a PWI, including a welcoming campus climate, lower costs and stronger bonds with faculty and students. But less known are the health impacts that extend well beyond college years into midlife.

ExploreBlack colleges look online as pathway to post-pandemic stability

For Black students, attending an HBCU may be life-preserving. HBCU attendance was associated with a 35% reduction of midlife metabolic syndrome among all college-educated Black Americans, according to a 2020 study from Ohio State University.

Study authors posited that Black students who spend those years of self-discovery in a predominantly Black environment may not be consistently exposed to racial discrimination that can diminish mental and physical health.

“This finding underscores the important role that place, in general, and segregation, specifically, plays in the unequal distribution of health,” study researchers wrote.

Maureen Wood of Rockdale County has seen the trend in her own family. Wood, 41, and her husband both attended HBCUs. Her parents attended a PWI and her in-laws attended an HBCU.

ExploreAtlanta HBCUs: Why we teach critical race theory

While her parents have suffered several metabolic diseases, there has been nothing of the sort for her in-laws. “I never thought about it that way. I thought it was more about heredity,” said Wood when I shared the OSU study with her.

When her daughter, an aspiring environmental engineer, was accepted to Massachusetts Institute of Technology and other highly ranked engineering schools, Wood thought MIT was a done deal. Instead, her daughter chose Howard University.

“I said, ‘There is something about this place that you should trust,’” said Gabrielle Wood, 19, a sophomore in the Karsh Stem Scholars program for underrepresented students in science fields. “I came to a community where I could be more than the smart kid. Because you are not the only Black person, you don’t feel like you have to represent for your race or fit into a stereotype. You can just be yourself.”

I did not attend an HBCU. My Silent Generation parents did because, prior to the 1960s, more than 90% of Black people with college degrees were educated at HBCUs. They didn’t have much choice.

ExploreLt. Gov. Duncan creates committee to focus on HBCU growth in Georgia

Once PWIs began integrating, Black students who sought the same opportunities as their white peers applied and attended, leaving many HBCUs saddled with low enrollment and limited resources.

Ironically, a few HBCUS no longer offer the promise of learning in an environment that is predominantly Black. Two HBCUs in West Virginia — Bluefield State College and West Virginia State — have student bodies that are 85% and 61% white respectively, according to U.S. News & World Report.

It’s unclear how the school populations shifted so dramatically in just a few decades, but it has created the kind of environment that many Black students hope to avoid.

The feeling that something wasn’t quite right hit Steven Adams II when he toured Bucknell University as part of the Posse Scholars program which pairs top colleges and universities with students who might be overlooked in the traditional application process.

ExploreOssoff vows to push for more support for Georgia’s Black colleges

“I didn’t really enjoy my experience visiting the school,” said Adams of Washington, D.C. “I said, ‘I would rather bank on myself and try to figure out college on my own.’”

Adams had a completely different experience when he visited — and ultimately enrolled at — Morehouse College. Before he was accepted, alumni reached out to offer advice and mentoring. As a student, when he skipped a class, the professor emailed and told him despite his stellar grades he needed to show up. During summers working at large investment firms, Morehouse graduates served as his workplace mentors.

He turned down a full scholarship to Bucknell but applied for more than 100 scholarships to pay his tuition, room and board at Morehouse. Now a senior, the future venture capitalist said he found his footing at this HBCU. “It has given me the stability I needed to take off,” said Adams.

ExploreAtlanta Black colleges get $5 million tech boost from Cisco

Finding a place where they feel seen, heard and valued is critical to every students’ well-being, especially during the formative college years. But a true measure of success for Black students is when they feel free to choose the academic institution that best suits them.

“For too long, Black Americans have been taught that success is defined by gaining entry to and succeeding in historically white institutions,” wrote journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones, creator of the 1619 Project, last year when she declined an offer of tenure from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. “At some point when you have proven yourself and fought your way into institutions that were not built for you, when you’ve proven you can compete and excel at the highest level, you have to decide that you are done forcing yourself in.”

Read more on the Real Life blog (www.ajc.com/opinion/real-life-blog/) and find Nedra on Facebook (www.facebook.com/AJCRealLifeColumn) and Twitter (@nrhoneajc) or email her at nedra.rhone@ajc.com.

About the Author

Follow Nedra Rhone on twitter

Nedra Rhone is a lifestyle columnist for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution where she has been a reporter since 2006. A graduate of Columbia University School of Journalism, she enjoys writing about the people, places and events that define metro Atlanta.

Editors' Picks
Forsyth County Schools central office in Cumming, Ga. A principal in the district was captured on video using a racial slur in a conversation with a student about offensive language. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Forsyth County principal uses racial slur in video captured by student14h ago
September 12, 2022 Atlanta: A memorial of two patrol cars parked with flowers and notes affixed against a backdrop of flags were lowered to half-staff at the Cobb County Sheriff's Office Adult Detention Center on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022 located at 1825 County Services Parkway in Marietta served as a reminder of the tragedy last week of two Cobb County deputies killed in the line of duty. (John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com)

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Traffic alert: Expect delays Wednesday after Cobb County deputy’s funeral
12h ago
Atlanta attorney Page Pate died in a drowning accident off of St. Simons on Sept. 10, 2022.

Credit: Contributed

Atlanta attorney Page Pate dies in drowning accident off St. Simons Island
20h ago
Janet McDowell was named principal of David T. Howard Middle School in Atlanta earlier this year, but is leaving amid concerns about class sizes, dress code enforcement and other issues. Photo credit: Atlanta Public Schools.

Credit: Contributed

Months into job, Atlanta’s Howard Middle School principal leaves post
11h ago
Janet McDowell was named principal of David T. Howard Middle School in Atlanta earlier this year, but is leaving amid concerns about class sizes, dress code enforcement and other issues. Photo credit: Atlanta Public Schools.

Credit: Contributed

Months into job, Atlanta’s Howard Middle School principal leaves post
11h ago
Georgia kicker Rodrigo Blankenship makes a 55-yard field goal at the end of the first half against the Oklahoma Sooners in the Rose Bowl Game Jan. 1, 2018, in Pasadena, Calif.

Credit: Sean M. Haffey

Former Georgia star Rodrigo Blankenship cut by the Colts
12h ago
The Latest
Halle Bailey to Play Ariel in Disney's Live-Action 'Little Mermaid'

Watch: First look at Disney’s ‘Disenchanted’ and live-action ‘Little Mermaid’
17h ago
Report: These are Georgia’s best new restaurants
21h ago
Where can I find it: Figurine collectors and round pie pastry
Featured
Grayson Green, a 17-year-old from Marietta, was shot and killed at a party May 21.

Credit: Marietta Police Department

WATCH: Several witnesses run from Marietta apartments where teen was fatally shot
Casket of Queen Elizabeth II arrives at Buckingham Palace
10h ago
Atlanta Streetcar extension to Ponce City Market - Drawings and details released by MARTA
19h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top