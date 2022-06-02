Lt. Gov. Duncan creates committee to focus on HBCU growth in Georgia

In a move that he says will “foster inclusive innovation,” Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan has formed a Senate study committee to look for ways to promote growth at Georgia’s historically Black colleges and universities, while increasing access to high-demand industries for the schools’ graduates.
The Interim Legislative Study Committee on Excellence, Innovation, and Technology at Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) will be chaired by Sen. Sonya Halpern, D–Atlanta, to help guide policymakers on how to build on the state’s HBCU successes while also exploring the challenges they face.
“Georgia’s recognition as a leader in workforce diversity would not be possible without the support of the state’s HBCUs, which produce top-notch graduates that go on to serve as leaders in their respective industries,” said Duncan, who is also president of the Senate. “This committee will play a vital role in ensuring the Peach State has the necessary infrastructure to promote and retain the talents of HBCUs and their graduates.”
Georgia has 10 HBCUs. They include three public schools — Albany State University, Fort Valley State University and Savannah State University — all members of the University System of Georgia.
Atlanta has the nation’s highest concentration of Black colleges with Clark Atlanta University, the Interdenominational Theological Center, Morehouse College, Morehouse School of Medicine, Morris Brown College and Spelman College. All are private, as well as Paine College in Augusta.
Most HBCUs were founded in the late 19th century, when Black students were not allowed in other colleges and universities. HBCUs typically have smaller budgets and receive less money from philanthropists than predominantly white colleges and universities.
“As the daughter of parents who both attended an HBCU and with the rich history and significant economic impact our HBCUs have played in our state, I commend Lt. Gov. Duncan for this opportunity to identify ways the state can further eliminate roadblocks in the higher education system and promote opportunities for communities of color,” Halpern said. “I look forward to producing an impactful outcome from the committee’s findings.”
Halpern will be joined on the committee by: Jason Anavitarte, R-Dallas, Tonya Anderson, D-Lithonia, Freddie Powell Sims, D-Dawson, and Valencia Seay, D-Riverdale.
