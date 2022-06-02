Lt. Gov. Duncan creates committee to focus on HBCU growth in Georgia

“Georgia’s recognition as a leader in workforce diversity would not be possible without the support of the state’s HBCUs, which produce top-notch graduates that go on to serve as leaders in their respective industries,” said Duncan, who is also president of the Senate. “This committee will play a vital role in ensuring the Peach State has the necessary infrastructure to promote and retain the talents of HBCUs and their graduates.”

Georgia has 10 HBCUs. They include three public schools — Albany State University, Fort Valley State University and Savannah State University — all members of the University System of Georgia.