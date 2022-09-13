Atlanta Black colleges get $5 million tech boost from Cisco

Through a partnership with the Black Economic Alliance, a national nonprofit that promotes generational wealth-building for the Black community, Cisco is making a $5 million commitment in grants and technical services to Spelman College, Morehouse College and Clark Atlanta University.

Cisco Executive Vice President Fran Katsoudas said the donations are part of a $150 million commitment to social justice and HBCUs and across the country, “strengthening our workforce and providing access to education and technology.”