BreakingNews
Fight at Towers High School prompts brief lockdown
ajc logo
X

Atlanta Black colleges get $5 million tech boost from Cisco

(2014 file photo) Signs point to the Atlanta University Center area along Martin Luther King Jr Drive before Northside Drive in Atlanta. KENT D JOHNSON/KDJOHNSON@AJC.COM

Combined ShapeCaption
(2014 file photo) Signs point to the Atlanta University Center area along Martin Luther King Jr Drive before Northside Drive in Atlanta. KENT D JOHNSON/KDJOHNSON@AJC.COM

Local News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago
Spelman, Morehouse and Clark to share funds to create Black entrepreneurs

Technology giant Cisco is hoping a multi-million-dollar gift to Atlanta’s Black colleges will help cultivate the next generation of Black entrepreneurs.

Through a partnership with the Black Economic Alliance, a national nonprofit that promotes generational wealth-building for the Black community, Cisco is making a $5 million commitment in grants and technical services to Spelman College, Morehouse College and Clark Atlanta University.

Cisco Executive Vice President Fran Katsoudas said the donations are part of a $150 million commitment to social justice and HBCUs and across the country, “strengthening our workforce and providing access to education and technology.”

“Preserving the legacy and sustainability of Historically Black Colleges and Universities is a global, companywide priority for us,” Katsoudas said.

The money will be used to create graduate programming for a Center for Black Entrepreneurship (CBE) at CAU, while expanding current CBE programming at Morehouse and Spelman.

BEA Foundation President Samantha Tweedy called the mission of equipping the next generation of Black founders with both the training and resources “game-changing.”

“The Center for Black Entrepreneurship’s chief goal is to eliminate the access barrier between Black entrepreneurs, professional investors, and business leaders by leveraging education, mentorship, access to capital, and opportunity to help a new class of Black entrepreneurs thrive,” Tweedy said, adding that Cisco will also donate $1 million in technology products and services to the three Atlanta HBCUs to close the racial technology gap.

The presidents of each of the three colleges praised the announcement.

About the Author

Follow Ernie Suggs on facebookFollow Ernie Suggs on twitter

Ernie Suggs is an enterprise reporter covering race and culture for the AJC since 1997. A 1990 graduate of N.C. Central University and a 2009 Harvard University Nieman Fellow, he is also the former vice president of the National Association of Black Journalists. His obsession with Prince, Spike Lee movies, Hamilton and the New York Yankees is odd.

Editors' Picks
Atlanta attorney Page Pate died in a drowning accident off of St. Simons on Sept. 10, 2022.

Credit: Contributed

Atlanta attorney Page Pate dies in drowning accident off St. Simons Island2h ago
Morris Brown President Kevin James details the resurrection of the Atlanta college, which is now fully accredited and has been reinstated to participate in the Federal Financial Aid Program. (Arvin Temkar / arvin.temkar@ajc.com)

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Morris Brown president: Our hard reset wasn’t easy, but it’s working
4h ago
Shannon Eubanks portrays a 1950s librarian who stands up against a state senator about the banning of a children’s book in “Alabama Story” with Georgia Ensemble. (Courtesy of Georgia Ensemble Theatre/Casey Gardner Ford)

Credit: Casey Gardner Ford

Georgia Ensemble tells a nuanced ‘Alabama Story’
4h ago
Towers High School was on a brief lockdown Tuesday morning after a fight broke out. It was not clear if any injuries were reported or arrests made.

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Towers High School fight prompts brief lockdown amid ongoing concerns over brawls
21m ago
Towers High School was on a brief lockdown Tuesday morning after a fight broke out. It was not clear if any injuries were reported or arrests made.

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Towers High School fight prompts brief lockdown amid ongoing concerns over brawls
21m ago
Southern Airways Express

Southern Airways to operate out of main terminal at Hartsfield-Jackson
7h ago
The Latest
Clayton County Schools administrators will be more visible on district campuses to ensure student and staff safety. Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Clayton County dispatches administrators to schools in safety move
50m ago
Atlanta housing nonprofit receives $2.5M for 75 affordable rentals
21h ago
New details: Financial rescue planned for Grady Health System
21h ago
Featured
FILE - New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu arrives for the NASCAR Cup Series auto race at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Sunday, July 17, 2022, in Loudon, N.H. Until late last year, New Hampshire's Republican Gov. Chris Sununu was widely expected to run for U.S. Senate, taking on Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan. Instead, he opted to seek a fourth two-year term as governor, dealing a major blow to Republicans who had hoped he could help them retake control of the Senate. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

Credit: Charles Krupa

What to watch in last multistate primaries of midterm season
List: See the 215 degree programs Georgia colleges are dropping
WSB-TV in Atlanta adds 3 p.m. newscast until the midterm elections in November
20h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top