ajc logo
X

Ossoff vows to push for more support for Georgia’s Black colleges

U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., (left) listens as Spelman College President Mary Schmidt Campbell delivers remarks on the campus on April 20, 2022. (Eric Stirgus/eric.stirgus@ajc.com)

Combined ShapeCaption
U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., (left) listens as Spelman College President Mary Schmidt Campbell delivers remarks on the campus on April 20, 2022. (Eric Stirgus/eric.stirgus@ajc.com)

Education
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
24 minutes ago

U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff on Wednesday announced federal funding for several historically Black colleges and universities in Georgia, while stressing his desire to provide more aid to the schools.

Ossoff, D-Ga., said Clark Atlanta University will receive $1 million for its program to train students in cybersecurity. Morehouse School of Medicine will get $500,000 for its planned academic and research building.

The senator made the announcement at Spelman College, which has received $2.5 million for upgrades to its wireless network, research and virtual learning courses.

“If we have learned anything from the pandemic, we’ve learned that our technology infrastructure is absolutely essential to the teaching and learning enterprise,” said Spelman President Mary Schmidt Campbell. “We cannot function as educational institutions without first-rate, state-of-the-art technology.”

Ossoff and other high-profile Democrats have been under pressure from students and activists to provide more federal funding to HBCUs to address longstanding concerns such as older residential halls that need to be renovated or replaced.

HBCU leaders have also pushed for more money for technological improvements as they look to enhance their research capabilities. Georgia has 10 HBCUs.

“I’m going to continue to work to secure investments for Georgia’s HBCUs,” Ossoff said.

About the Author

Follow Eric Stirgus on twitter

Eric Stirgus joined The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in 2001. He currently writes about higher education and has assisted in the newsroom’s COVID-19 vaccine coverage. Born and raised in Brooklyn, N.Y., Eric is active in the Atlanta Association of Black Journalists and the Education Writers Association and enjoys mentoring aspiring journalists.

Editors' Picks
Jillian Anderson is co-founder of HERide, a new ride-sharing app designed for women drivers and women riders. Courtesy of HERide

Credit: HerRides

OPINION: Former ride-sharing driver gives lift to metro Atlanta women8h ago
Swapan Kumar stands in front of a home he owns in southwest Atlanta that the city has marked for demolition on Friday, March 25, 2022. STEVE SCHAEFER FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Should Atlanta slow down or speed up demolitions of vacant homes?
7h ago
Atlanta police are investigating a death Wednesday at the Seven Courts Apartments on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

BREAKING: Police investigating death at SW Atlanta apartment complex
1h ago
Chairwoman Nicole Hendrickson speaks during a meeting in Lawrenceville, Georgia, on Tuesday, January 19, 2021. The Gwinnett Board of Commissioners met on Tuesday for a working session. (Rebecca Wright for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Rebecca Wright

Juneteenth now a paid county holiday in Gwinnett County
3h ago
Chairwoman Nicole Hendrickson speaks during a meeting in Lawrenceville, Georgia, on Tuesday, January 19, 2021. The Gwinnett Board of Commissioners met on Tuesday for a working session. (Rebecca Wright for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Rebecca Wright

Juneteenth now a paid county holiday in Gwinnett County
3h ago
A driver slammed into a Dunwoody animal hospital early Wednesday morning. (Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com)

Credit: John Spink

Car crashes into Dunwoody animal hospital; driver in critical condition
3h ago
The Latest
Coca-Cola donates $1 million to Georgia college truck driver training
7h ago
12 Fulton high schools recognized for Advanced Placement programs
8h ago
Milestones tests mark critical pandemic moment for Georgia students
9h ago
Featured
Kenisha Fray hands out Pledge To Be A Voter cards during a drive-thru food giveaway at The Home Depot Backyard Saturday, September 26, 2020. Event volunteers helped provide food and groceries to an estimated 2,500 attendees and prepared them to cast their ballots in November. STEVE SCHAEFER / SPECIAL TO THE AJC

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Subtle change may have undermined Georgia automatic voter registration
21h ago
Mask mandate ends on flights, MARTA and at Atlanta’s airport
22h ago
Cops zero in on suspect in 11-year-old’s shooting at DeKalb skating rink
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top